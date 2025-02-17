As pro-Palestine marches began ‘shrinking’ last year after a huge national in the wake of Israel‘s invasion of Gaza, St Paul’s residents Matt and Sasha drew on their experiences community organising with the ACORN union to try a different way of influencing public opinion.
Inspired by their neighbourhood’s history of mobilising against South African apartheid, they hit the streets to knock on doors and chat to shopkeepers, in a bid to make areas of Bristol no-go zones for Israeli produce.
So how’s the new Bristol Apartheid Free Zone been going down? And why start in areas of inner-city Bristol where political activism is already rife?
This week’s guests argue that beginning in places where there is already empathy, grief and anger – and channelling those feeling via their campaign’s simple, concrete ask – offers a strong base from which to build out from.
The initial reception has been strong, with well over a thousand signatures and almost 30 local shops – focal points for many neighbourhoods – on board.
But the bigger questions now are around what this action can achieve, and where the Bristol Apartheid Free Zone sits in relation to high-profile direct action – such as against Bristol-based Israeli arms firms such as Elbit, which the Cable has been covering in depth for the past year.
This week’s episode gets deep into these issues and raises some fascinating and thought-provoking points on how to move the needle on public opinion. Don’t miss this final episode of the season, for a hands-on lesson in how to push for change in your community…
Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.
Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it's a necessity, not a luxury.
The Cable is Bristol's independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what's happening in Bristol.
Related content
Bristol’s queer communities are taking the fight against pinkwashing genocide
Pinkwashing, when powerful entities adopt a veneer of supporting LGBTQIA+ rights, has been a prominent PR tactic used by Israel to gloss over its brutal occupation of Palestinian territories. Queer communities are pushing back.
Filton 18: ‘The more you oppress people, the more they will rise’
The British state is treating Palestine Action activists who targeted an Elbit Systems Israeli arms facility on the outskirts of Bristol like terrorists – subjecting them to repressive sanctions in jail as they await trial.
From Bristol to the West Bank: the power of internationalism in Palestine
The Palestinian people have shown astonishing defiance and resilience in the face of Israeli violence and persecution. International volunteers, including Bristolians, are travelling to the West Bank to stand in solidarity with them.
Education is the great liberator: the Bristol activists forging links with teachers in Palestine
Yasmeen Eshtaya is a Palestinian teacher whose life has been deeply affected by the brutal violence of the Israeli state. But she is committed to reconciliation and forming bonds through teaching Arabic – including to people in Bristol.
Listen: People Just Do Something and how to start a student encampment
People Just Do Something is a relaxing and possibly enraging podcast about people who might self-identify as activists, untangling the means of effecting change in Bristol, broken Britain and beyond.
‘The only language the university speaks is money’: pro-Palestine students now facing eviction
A possession order brought by Bristol University to evict the protest camp has been rejected - but only until further hearings on 19 July.