Editorial: Why the Cable will be shining a light on child imprisonment

The Cable’s investigations lead introduces our new long-term reporting strategy that puts impact at its heart – starting with a deep-dive on child prisons and exclusion from society.

Illustration of an individual sitting at a desk with head in hands, and a door with bars visible in the background.

Illustration: Till Lukat

Cable Community News
Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Producing investigative journalism that has a real, tangible and positive impact is no easy feat.

It takes time, resources and patience – something that’s deprioritised in the industry as media outlets compete for clicks by forcing reporters to pump out multiple stories a day that barely scratch the surface of the issues underpinning their ‘content’.

The Cable has a long history of uncovering injustice. Investigations and in-depth, original reporting is what our organisation is all about, whether we’re exposing rogue landlords, cases of modern slavery, dodgy police practices, river pollution, or the failings of our city council. And this year, we’re doubling down on our efforts to make our reporting go further.

We have a series of long-term, hard-hitting investigations in the pipeline. And our journalists are working to a newly developed and ambitious impact strategy that will ensure our reporting has the best chance of making a difference for people and communities, and not just holding power to account, but forcing it to make change.

Our launch series will be a deep dive on child imprisonment and the impact of excluding our children and young people from society.

‘Imprisoning children is not inevitable’

At 10 years of age, the UK has one of the lowest ages of criminal responsibility in the world. As a local child psychologist says in an opinion piece published alongside this editorial, “Imprisoning children isn’t an inevitable fact of life. It’s a consequence of an ideology that fails to acknowledge alternatives.” 

Child prisons are shrouded by obscurity. What happens in these institutions? What are the lasting impacts of this incarceration, and crucially, is it even effective? 

The story of children’s experience of prison – including secure children’s homes and young offenders institutions – should be understood within its wider social context. Our reporting will explore the impact of school exclusion and disproportionately, along race and class lines, in the criminal justice system.

We want to make sure the series has an impact. We want its findings to encourage child prisons to change their policies or practices, for whistleblowers to come forward and bring more stories into the public domain, and for it to prompt wider debates on the efficacy or existence of these children’s units.

The project will likely span the entire year, but we will be sharing developments on the investigation as they happen, with insights from our sources, profiles on key players, extracts from interviews, updates on any barriers that we’re facing, and will be sharing callouts for support from our readers when we need it. 

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it's a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol's independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what's happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable, and to do that we need more members. Will you help us get there?

Read more on: children, class, crime, prison, race and racism, young people

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Related content

Features

Image of Liam Meredith, a mentor at Key4Life charity (credit: David Griffiths)

‘I was a prisoner of my mind’: how a Bristol charity is helping to cut reoffending among young men

Key4Life, based in Easton, is helping to reduce youth reoffending in Bristol through an innovative rehab programme aimed at men under 30 who are leaving prison or at risk of going inside.

Michal Grant
Michal Grant

Podcasts

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Paul Simmons, armed robber turned TikTok addiction mentor

After more than 20 years in prison, Paul has turned to TikTok to work through his own trauma and regrets, and help others along the way.

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn George Colwey
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Features

‘Drill music can be used for positive change’

For 35 years, Bristol has been home to a charity which lets prisoners create music on the inside. Now, a sister record label is supporting them to launch music careers after release.

Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

Addicted Bristol: Life and Death

Revealed: Homemade Spice infiltrates Bristol prison

Drones, rampant violence and under-staffing as HMP Bristol struggles to deal with Spice problem.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

People's History

Unlocking the cells: Bristol’s history of prison reform

From rioting in 19th century to fighting for prisoner rights in the 1970s, Bristol has a long history of attempted prison reform.

Colin Thomas

City

Private probation companies are sending more people to jail. But not for committing crimes

Outsourced providers in the Bristol area are under heavy fire for sucking up millions in public money, but failing on public safety and criminal justice. 

Maria da Silva
