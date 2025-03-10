As we pause between seasons of Bristol Unpacked, we are raiding our long-running podcast’s archives to resurface a few gems – and what better way to start, with this weekend having marked International Women’s Day, than the 2022 chat between Neil and Jayde Adams?

Bristol comedy legend Jayde, who needs no introduction these days, went from a job in Asda Bedminster – where her mum also worked for years – to a period as an Adele impersonator, and on to international fame.

In the last year she has wrapped the final series of Sophie Willan’s beloved sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, in which she co-stars as Alma’s best friend Leanne with “the mannerisms of a truck driver and the rock’n’roll sex appeal of Debbie Harry”. She has took a more family-friendly turn in the BBC’s Christmas adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s Tiddler, and in January headlined the first Bristol Comedy Festival.

When Neil interviewed her three years ago, the south Bristolian had recently returned to her hometown from London. The pair get into the changing face of the city – including the way it is portrayed by media, and the dearth of authentic Bristolian accents on TV and radio.

They also discuss more broadly the shifting politics about what is and isn’t fair game for a laugh – and whether putting restrictions around this poses an existential threat to comedy. And they touch on more personal subjects, including the impact of Jayde losing her sister when the pair were in their twenties.

Bristol Unpacked will be returning with new episodes in just a few weeks, so stay tuned, and in the meantime enjoy this classic conversation from the vaults.

