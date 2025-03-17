Illustration: Laurence Ware

In August 2024, a group of Palestine Action activists – the so-called Filton 18 – forced their way through the doors of a UK base of Israeli arms firm Elbit Systems, on Bristol’s outskirts.

The group were taking direct action against this country’s complicity in Israel’s brutal war in Gaza – which has been described by United Nations experts and many others as genocidal – and attempting to disrupt the work of the Filton facility. Palestine Action has since continued to protest at buildings Elbit owns near Bristol.

Elbit Systems UK is a subsidiary of the largest manufacturer of arms for the Israeli military. Elbit produces 85% of the Israel Defence Force’s (IDF) land-based equipment, and 85% of drones used by its air force, and advertises its products as “battle-tested” in Gaza and the West Bank.

More than six months on from the August break-in, the Palestine Action activists languish behind bars, where they will remain at least until December 2025 when they are due to stand trial.

Their situation, and the UK’s unprecedented use of terrorism powers against the groupwas the subject of the Big Story longread in our current print edition.

In this latest episode of the Debrief, where we go behind the scenes of the Cable’s major stories, Adam Quarshie chats to investigations lead Sean Morrison about the Filton 18’s case, and the questions it raises.

How have the actions of the British state changed, amid a broader crackdown on protest? Why are the kinds of defences that were available to the people who took down Edward Colston’s statue in 2020 no longer an option to the Filton 18? And how are things likely to unfold from here?

Join our newest reporter Adam, and Sean – who’s been covering actions against Elbit for more than a year now – for another gripping Debrief. And stay tuned for more reporting on a story that looks set to roll on…

