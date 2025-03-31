Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Listen: The Debrief – Medact, the doctors fighting for Barton House residents

In February, doctors from health justice charity Medact presented a hard-hitting report to Bristol City Council about how the Barton House tower block evacuation had harmed residents’ physical and mental health. Priyanka Raval hears more from the group’s Dr Amelia Cussans.

The Debrief
Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

In August 2024, the community union ACORN approached Medact, a health justice charity run by doctors and other health professionals, to join its campaign seeking justice for people evacuated from the Barton House tower block the previous November.

Six months on, on 27 February, Medact members delivered a hard-hitting message to a panel of floundering council officials – along with residents and press – in St Annes Board Mill Social Club, just up the road from Barton House.

A report presented that day by Medact, working with families from the tower, concluded the chaotic evacuation and its aftermath – where residents were housed in woefully inadequate hotel accommodation – had taken a “profound and lasting” toll on people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

It found some traumatised households in Barton House will never feel safe again, no matter how many repairs are carried out to the block – which was evacuated on the basis that it could collapse if a fire broke out.

“Adults and children are triggered by the smallest reminder of the fragility of the building – cracks in the walls, fire alarms malfunctioning, broken lifts,” Medact wrote. “Many households have spent years waiting for their turn to move through the council’s banding system… the result has been generations of people forced to live in a building that they feel is a constant threat to their lives.”

In this week’s episode of the Debrief, Priyanka Raval – who previewed Medact’s findings in her cover story from our autumn issue, focusing on residents’ fight for justice on the anniversary of the Barton House evacuation – speaks to the charity’s Amelia Cussans about their work.

Just how severe are the impacts of bad housing on people’s mental and physical health? Was the handling of the Barton House evacuation uniquely bad? What was missing from councillors’ and officers’ response to Medact’s report? And what needs to happen next?

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

People's History

A photograph of terraced housing and a harbour from photograph of Bristol in 1880.

How a 19th-century journalist revealed the extent of poverty in Victorian Bristol

A series of newspaper articles published in 1883 give us a fascinating insight into working-class Bristolian life at a time of severe economic depression. It was the first real instance of investigative reporting in the city.

Eugene Byrne
Eugene Byrne

Callouts

We’re hiring: Digital Marketing and Communications Lead

We’re looking for a creative, collaborative and dynamic new colleague to develop our digital growth strategy and produce audio, video and other social media and marketing content.

Read more
Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

This image features the logo and title for Bristol Unpacked, a podcast presented by The Bristol Cable. It includes stylized illustrations of host Neil Maggs and this week's guest, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer in yellow circles against a grey abstract background.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked from the archive, with Green co-leader Carla Denyer on taking on Labour and tackling lazy views of her party

In our second raid on the Unpacked vaults, from 2021, Carla and Neil discuss overturning Green Party stereotypes, aiming for a kinder local politics and conquering the left-wing territory being vacated by Labour.

George Colwey Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn Rosa Eaton
George Colwey, Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and Rosa Eaton

Features

Kill the Bill prisoners are fighting repression from behind bars

Two of those jailed following Bristol's Kill the Bill demonstrations four years ago reflect on police brutality, the importance of solidarity, and their ongoing struggle from within prison.

Tom Anderson
Tom Anderson

The Debrief

Illustration showing six people smiling at the camera, wearing casual clothing with two wearing patterned scarves. The background is abstract with white and muted colours, and includes the logos of The Debrief podcast and the Bristol Cable.

Listen: The Debrief – Filton 18, the Palestine Action activists hit by anti-terror laws amid the British state’s crackdown on dissent

A group of Palestine Action activists who targeted a Bristol facility owned by Israeli arms firm Elbit have faced unprecedented use of anti-terrorism powers by the state. Adam Quarshie and Sean Morrison discuss the Filton 18's case.

Adam Quarshie Sean Morrison
Adam Quarshie and Sean Morrison

Features

A woman with blonde hair works on her laptop at a table in her garden with her child in a pushchair in the foreground

Meet the Bristol author helping women write their way through early motherhood

Juggling early motherhood with a writing career can be challenging. Bristol author Emylia Hall, founder of Mothership, has helped hundreds of creative mums thrive.

Steph Cullen
Steph Cullen
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning