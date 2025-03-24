We’re hiring: Digital Marketing and Communications Lead We’re looking for a creative, collaborative and dynamic new colleague to develop our digital growth strategy and produce audio, video and other social media and marketing content.

We’re looking for a Digital Marketing and Communications Lead to grow our reach, engage audiences, and drive membership through strategic and impactful digital content. You’ll take the lead on our social media, marketing, branding, and accessibility efforts, ensuring our work reaches the widest possible audience while staying true to our values.

About the Role

You’ll be responsible for shaping and executing our social media strategy, creating standalone digital-first content where necessary, and driving audience growth. Working closely with the Media team, you’ll optimise our content reach, develop innovative marketing strategies and lead on membership campaigns.

Aside from our main roles, every Cable team member is part of the staff cooperative. We all have a shared stake in the work we do and how we work together, so all team members contribute to key decisions and the overall direction of the Cable, including our priorities, strategy and general operations.

Key information

Contract: Permanent (subject to funding)

Hours: 5 days per week (full time, 37.5 hours)

Salary: £30,000 (Note: The Cable has a flat pay structure, everyone is on the same pro rata salary, but some staff are part time.)

Location: Bristol Cable office: The Station, Silver Street, BS1 2AG (with work from home flexibility, but you will need to be able to attend the office several days a week)

Applications closing date: Monday 21 April, 5pm

Any questions? If you have any questions please email jaldeep@thebristolcable.org.

We particularly encourage applications from women, people of colour, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, and people from working class backgrounds.

Role responsibilities

Deliver the Cable’s communications content

Develop and implement a communications plan to amplify our reporting, campaigns, and events.

Manage and grow our presence across social media platforms, and podcast platforms such as Spotify

Work closely with the Media team to optimise content for social media

Respond swiftly to high-impact news moments and coordinate original social-first reporting.

Ensure the Media team is equipped with the skills to produce effective social-first content.

Develop and deliver our marketing strategy

Develop and implement content strategies to convert audiences into members.

Lead on copywriting, design, scheduling, and list management for newsletters.

Expand and refine email marketing, creating targeted, segmented communications .

. Build non-member mailing lists through social media, website pop-ups, and promotions.

Identify and respond to ‘join moments’—news events that drive engagement and membership.

Monetise our digital presence by exploring revenue opportunities within social platforms.

Co-ordinate audio advertising opportunities to promote our podcasts.

Branding & Accessibility

Ensure consistent branding across all channels and projects.

Develop, maintain and organise brand assets and templates for team-wide use.

Establish and enforce accessibility standards across our digital platforms.

Advocate for inclusion and anti-oppression in our communications and wider co-op efforts.

General co-op coordinator responsibilities

Pro-actively participate in sociocratic decision making in our team meetings and across the Cable

Contribute to the general strategic development of the Bristol Cable as a co-op coordinator

Participate in the peer-to-peer support scheme, providing mutual coaching and support with a colleague.

Person specification

Essential

Strong understanding of social media and digital content strategy.

Proven ability to engage and grow online audiences.

Excellent writing and copy-editing skills.

Desirable

Graphic design and video editing skills.

Experience in a newsroom or journalistic environment.

Experience in content creation, including video, podcast, and graphics.

Experience in content creation, including video and graphics

Experience in content promotion including video, podcasts and graphics

Experience of being part of a group organised using principles similar to those found in sociocracy or holacracy



What we offer

A permanent position in our staff team, subject to a 6-month probationary period and funding.

A salary of £30,000

36 days annual leave pro rata, including bank holidays, plus up to 5 days extra paid time off at Christmas, and up to 15 days unpaid holiday allowance, both pro rata.

A pension scheme with a 3% employer contribution and 5% employee contribution.

Flexible working based on team hours, and a period policy, to help you work when works best for you.

Monthly socials.

External supervision to support you with the emotional labour and people work you’ll do.

A personal training, professional development allowance to help support you.

A key role in a values-driven and purposeful team, with huge freedom to shape your work, evolve your role, and contribute to our strategy.

Cycle to work scheme

About the Cable

The Bristol Cable is a community-owned media cooperative, owned and supported by thousands of people across the city. We’re recognised internationally as a pioneer in the movement for a new media, our mission is to redefine local journalism as a community asset, which is accountable to our readers. Together, we hold power to account through groundbreaking investigations, campaigning for change, and amplifying marginalised voices.

We produce award-winning local journalism, in print and online, made free to access for all by members. We don’t chase breaking news, but instead dig deeper into key issues with original angles, including the local impacts of national and international issues.

Co-operative working

The Cable is a co-operative, and we collectively share responsibility for managing the organisation, following the principles of Sociocracy. So, as well as the responsibilities listed above, being part of the Cable team also involves participation in helping to run the co-op.

The above responsibility is shared across the team, but the People and Wellbeing Lead is ultimately responsible for ensuring that a culture of compassion, professionalism and momentum is maintained within this co-operative culture.

Equitable pay structure

As a grassroots organisation with a big mission and brilliant people working here, salaries in the Cable are lower than we would like to pay our colleagues. We’ve come a long way since being founded by dedicated volunteers eight years ago, and are continually working to grow our income and raise salaries as we do that.

In 2021, the Cable team developed a new pay structure which aimed to be transparent, objective, and equitable in how we decide salaries. The system involved an annual self-allocation to agreed criteria such as levels of responsibility, with peer support and team review. We have five salary bands staff can be allocated to, depending on the number of criteria they meet, with £26,073 being the lowest salary, and £31,287 the highest (a 20% differential). In 2025, we moved back to an equal pay structure where everyone is paid the same £30,000 salary pro rata.

As a member of the Cable team, you will be able to be involved in helping shape our pay structure as we continue to evolve it, and we aim to continue to raise staff salaries as we grow our income.

Anti-oppression

We recognise that our society contains many overlapping systems of oppression and that these injustices may be reproduced in how we work. We are learning more about our part in these systems and thinking strategically about how to change working practices, policies and systems so that we can challenge these unjust systems, as well as supporting colleagues who face particular oppressions in their daily lives.

This is a work in progress, and happening at individual and collective level. We expect all staff to educate ourselves on oppressions that we may not have experienced directly and to contribute to our work to make our organisational structures, practices and culture more inclusive and liberatory.

How to apply

Apply by using the link below, applications close at 5pm on Monday 21 April. Interviews will take place in the week of 28 April.

We particularly encourage applications from women, people of colour, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, and people from working class backgrounds.

If you have any enquiries about the role or application process not answered above, please email jaldeep@thebristolcable.org or call our office phone on 07533718547.

This application form is a space for you to tell us about your experience, skills and approach to working which make you suitable for the role.

Please refer closely to relevant parts of the person specification in your responses, providing concrete examples of where you demonstrate meeting the criteria where possible, and what you specifically achieved in those cases if relevant.

You may want to draft your responses to this application form in a different document. You can find all the questions listed above in this document: Digital Marketing and Comms Lead – application questions. Download or make a copy of it to draft your responses before pasting them in to the form here.

Your application and personal information will be processed in line with our Job Applicant Privacy Notice. If you have any questions please feel free to email us.