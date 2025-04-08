What does the arrest of metro mayor and MP Dan Norris mean for his constituents? The MP for North East Somerset and Hanham was arrested on suspicion of rape and child sex offences last week. He was immediately suspended from the Labour Party.

People in North East Somerset and Hanham face a challenge with parliamentary representation after the arrest of their MP Dan Norris on suspicion of rape and child sex offences last week.

The MP and the region’s metro mayor was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl, rape, child abduction, and misconduct in a public office on Friday (April 4). Avon and Somerset Police said most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s but it was also investigating an alleged offence of rape in the 2020s. He has been released on conditional bail.

He was immediately suspended from the Labour Party after his arrest but Norris remains the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham — now officially as an independent. The constituency, which came into being at last year’s general election, covers the area around Hanham, Warmley, and Bitton in South Gloucestershire, and Keynsham, Saltford, and even as far as Paulton in North East Somerset.

It follows similar boundaries to the Wansdyke constituency which Norris represented from 1997 until 2010 when he was unseated by Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg. He won his seat back at last year’s general election.

Will he still do constituency casework?

As well as their role in parliament, MPs and their teams in their constituency office play a key role assisting constituents who reach out to their MP for help. A spokesperson from the constituency office team said this will continue: “The office is open as usual and staff are continuing to work on casework.”

The spokesperson described themself as “from the North East Somerset & Hanham MP’s office,” avoiding mentioning Norris by name.

Can he vote on laws?

New rules in parliament mean that a risk assessment is carried out when an MP is arrested on suspicion of a violent or sexual offence — which could decide to ban them from the parliamentary estate. It is not known what decision has been made about Norris.

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual cases. The House has an established process, under Standing Order 164, to consider sanctions on members who have been arrested on suspicion of violent or sexual offences.

“The details of that process remain confidential in line with the Standing Orders.”

What about his role as West of England Metro Mayor?

As well as being the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, Norris leads the West of England Combined Authority as the Metro Mayor.

It is a major organisation which is responsible for improving transport across the region and attracting and delivering major investment. Since Norris’ arrest, staff at the combined authority are being offered specialist trauma support.

Norris has been the Metro Mayor since 2021 but his time leading the organisation is already set to come to an end. The election for the new Metro Mayor is set to be held on May 1. Under Labour Party policy about second jobs, Mr Norris is already not standing for re-election.

With the election less than a month away, the combined authority is in the “pre-election period” — previously called “purdah” — meaning that major decision making is effectively on pause. The full list of candidates standing to be elected for the next West of England Metro Mayor on May 1 is: Arron Banks (Reform UK), Helen Godwin (Labour), Oli Henman (Liberal Democrat), Mary Page (Green), Ian Scott (Independent), and Steve Smith (Conservative).

The deadline to register to vote in the election is midnight on Friday April 11. You can register to vote here. You will need to bring one of the accepted forms of photo ID with you to vote. If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you can apply for a temporary ID called a voter authority certificate until 5pm on Wednesday April 23 here.

What is happening with the investigation?

Avon and Somerset Police said on Saturday: “In December 2024, we received a referral from another police force relating to alleged non-recent child sex offences having been committed against a girl. Most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s, but we’re also investigating an alleged offence of rape from the 2020s.

“An investigation, led by officers within Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, remains ongoing and at an early stage. The victim is being supported and given access to any specialist help or support she needs.

“A man, aged in his sixties, was arrested on Friday (April 4) on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office. He’s been released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue.

“This is an active and sensitive investigation, so we’d respectfully ask people not to speculate on the circumstances so our enquiries can continue unhindered.”