Since coming to Bristol in the 2000s, photographer Colin Moody has become a celebrated chronicler of the city – including in the pages of the Cable.
Famously, he is one of the people who documented the fall of Edward Colston’s statue during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, capturing the moments when the slave trader’s likeness was rolled into the Floating Harbour.
Colin has also led workshops in street photography – the art, at which he excels – of capturing spontaneous moments, and has published books focusing on some of Bristol’s most well-known locations, including Stokes Croft and Montpelier, and Gloucester Road.
This year, he will have a new one out, in collaboration with BBC journalist Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley. Up All Night, which began shortly before Covid forced brutal changes onto our love of socialising, is a celebration of Bristol’s nightlife, and the different forms it takes across the city’s communities.
It’s a timely project. Across the UK, nightclubs and licensed venues have been reeling in the aftermath of the pandemic. Hundreds have closed their doors as cities have been redeveloped, the cost of living crisis has bitten and people have adopted less hedonistic lifestyles. Here in Bristol, the internationally renowned club Motion is expected to close its doors in July because of its lease not being renewed.
So why does this matter? What makes nightlife so important – and is Bristol’s really as special as the city likes to make out?
In the face of all the challenges, where has Colin found hope for the future… and aren’t a couple of misty-eyed Gen-Xers like him and Neil a bit old to be getting into all this anyway?
For an hour at least, please don’t be going off out anywhere where you need your ears – instead settle in and enjoy the first of the new season of Bristol Unpacked.
Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.
Keep the Lights On
Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.
The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.
We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?
Comments
Related content
Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation
Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.
Join us as Bristol Cable Treasurer
As we grow and evolve, the Bristol Cable is looking for a committed individual to join our Board as Treasurer – helping us steward our...
Tech workers need unions too
With mass layoffs and poor working conditions becoming widespread across the sector, it’s time for techies to get organised.
Squalid conditions continue at Queen’s Court despite council action
Residents of a Clifton block of flats have rallied against persistent damp and mould and another rent increase. But now some are facing eviction threats from their London landlords.
Celebrating 30 years of the Base for Anarchy and Solidarity in Easton (BASE)
As the Easton-based social centre reaches its thirtieth birthday, we explore the history of the much-loved volunteer-run community space, which began life as a squat back in the mid-1990s
Listen: The Debrief – Medact, the doctors fighting for Barton House residents
In February, doctors from health justice charity Medact presented a hard-hitting report to Bristol City Council about how the Barton House tower block evacuation had harmed residents' physical and mental health. Priyanka Raval hears more from the group's Dr Amelia Cussans.
How a 19th-century journalist revealed the extent of poverty in Victorian Bristol
A series of newspaper articles published in 1883 give us a fascinating insight into working-class Bristolian life at a time of severe economic depression. It was the first real instance of investigative reporting in the city.