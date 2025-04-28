Listen: People Just Do Something – Isaac meets the Great Baldini at Cribbs Causeway’s Tesla Takedown Who are the people taking part in the global Tesla Takedown at the local dealership for Elon Musk’s cars, in Cribbs Causeway. And do they have an effective protest strategy? Isaac hits the road to try to find out.

You know where you are with this podcast. It’s all there in the title: People Just Do Something.

But are all kinds of activism worth the effort? Or are there some activities that leave even your motivational hosts, Priyanka and Isaac, thinking: people, just do something else?

That’s a thorny question this week’s ‘PJDS on tour’ episode wades into, as Isaac reflects on his recent travels to (possibly for the first time) Bristol’s outer suburbs, specifically to a protest at the Tesla dealership in Cribbs Causeway. This was part of a global ‘Tesla Takedown’ that took place at the end of March.

It’s a topical debate for sure, with Elon Musk since announcing he is stepping back from his Deep State-eviscerating activities at the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), as he becomes a lightning rod for opposition and Tesla stock prices tank.

But does this validate the tactics people have taken against Musk? What is the impact when a bunch of wealthy liberal electric car owners decide to divest from those vehicles, or to dump their shares?

Does it count as a victory when someone’s net worth is temporarily reduced to a mere $200bn? And does making Tesla a culture war issue simply ensure that MAGA voters will soon be flocking to buy Musk’s Cybertrucks?

Tune in for a PJDS with a difference, as Isaac ventures out of the studio to meet his public – including an activist magician, ’emperor of illusion’ the Great Baldini – and spots a truly sustainable and ethical form of green transport in the shape of an adorable pony.

