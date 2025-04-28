Join us
Listen: People Just Do Something – Isaac meets the Great Baldini at Cribbs Causeway’s Tesla Takedown

Who are the people taking part in the global Tesla Takedown at the local dealership for Elon Musk’s cars, in Cribbs Causeway. And do they have an effective protest strategy? Isaac hits the road to try to find out.

Two individuals smiling at the camera, standing close together. One is wearing a 'Bristol Cable' branded T-shirt and the other a plain green T-shirt. The text 'PEOPLE JUST DO SOMETHING' is displayed across the front. In the background is a grainy image of high-rise buildings.
People Just Do Something
Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

You know where you are with this podcast. It’s all there in the title: People Just Do Something.

But are all kinds of activism worth the effort? Or are there some activities that leave even your motivational hosts, Priyanka and Isaac, thinking: people, just do something else?

That’s a thorny question this week’s ‘PJDS on tour’ episode wades into, as Isaac reflects on his recent travels to (possibly for the first time) Bristol’s outer suburbs, specifically to a protest at the Tesla dealership in Cribbs Causeway. This was part of a global ‘Tesla Takedown’ that took place at the end of March.

It’s a topical debate for sure, with Elon Musk since announcing he is stepping back from his Deep State-eviscerating activities at the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), as he becomes a lightning rod for opposition and Tesla stock prices tank.

But does this validate the tactics people have taken against Musk? What is the impact when a bunch of wealthy liberal electric car owners decide to divest from those vehicles, or to dump their shares?

Does it count as a victory when someone’s net worth is temporarily reduced to a mere $200bn? And does making Tesla a culture war issue simply ensure that MAGA voters will soon be flocking to buy Musk’s Cybertrucks?

Tune in for a PJDS with a difference, as Isaac ventures out of the studio to meet his public – including an activist magician, ’emperor of illusion’ the Great Baldini – and spots a truly sustainable and ethical form of green transport in the shape of an adorable pony.

Read more on: politics, protests, tesla, usa

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Reports

Metro Mayor for the West of England: Meet the candidates (and the chaos)

The WECA elections are taking place on 1 May. But what does the West of England Mayor even do, and who should Bristolians vote for? Here’s our complete guide to the candidates.

Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

This image features the logo and title for Bristol Unpacked, a podcast presented by The Bristol Cable. It includes stylized illustrations of host Neil Maggs and this week's guest, BBC journalist Pete Simson in yellow circles against a grey abstract background.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with the BBC’s Pete Simson on the WECA mayoral election, making politics interesting and why snacks matter

Neil talks to Pete Simson, BBC Politics West editor, about the race to become the new mayor of the West of England Combined Authority and whether an upset in the 2025 election is likely after Arron Banks' entry.

Alex Turner Neil Maggs George Colwey
Alex Turner, Neil Maggs and George Colwey

Features

A group of people dancing together in a nightclub with pink walls

Joy as resistance: inside the club night changing Bristol’s queer scene

With violence and political hostility towards trans and queer people on the rise, club night Soft Butch has become a vital space for community, connection, and liberation

Roshan De Stone
Roshan De Stone

Reports

Marvin Rees receives payment from energy giant he awarded massive contract to

US firm Ameresco is now a paying client of Lord Rees of Easton, who struck the £1 billion City Leap decarbonisation deal with the firm when he was Bristol’s mayor.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

People Just Do Something

Two individuals smiling at the camera, standing close together. One is wearing a 'Bristol Cable' branded T-shirt and the other a plain green T-shirt. The text 'PEOPLE JUST DO SOMETHING' is displayed across the front. In the background is a grainy image of high-rise buildings.

Listen: People Just Do Something, with Palestinian activist Iyad Burnat on the power of nonviolent resistance in the face of genocide

In the first episode of a new season, Isaac talks to Iyad Burnat, head of the Bil'in Popular Committee against the Wall, about the decades he’s spent peacefully resisting Israeli occupation in the West Bank.

Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

Reports

What does the arrest of metro mayor and MP Dan Norris mean for his constituents?

The MP for North East Somerset and Hanham was arrested on suspicion of rape and child sex offences last week. He was immediately suspended from the Labour Party.

John Wimperis
