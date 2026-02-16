Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Joe Joyce talking rugby, resilience and making a controversial return to the West Country

Neil sits down with the ‘King of Southmead’ to discuss social media beef after his recent signing for Gloucester, class and culture in rugby, and how it feels to face the end of a sporting career.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Neil Maggs / Maggs Smart Media
Neil Maggs / Maggs Smart Media

When you’re known as the ‘King of Southmead’, how does it feel to be copping abuse on social media from the good people of Bristol?

That’s the situation that longtime Bristol Bears lock Joe Joyce, who grew up on the north Bristol estate, has faced this year after it was announced he will return to play rugby in the West Country – for rivals Gloucester.

This week, with the Six Nations well underway, Unpacked is taking one of its periodic forays into the world of sport as Neil – himself a former sports journalist – sits down with Joe to discuss his return from Connacht in Ireland, as he enters the autumn of his career.

“All of a sudden I’m talking about my last contract,” says Joe. “It’s weird not worrying about [age] your whole career, and suddenly your decision is based on how long can you get a game.”

So what’s it like as an elite sportsperson aged 32 – still pretty young for most of us – to confront the fact that your playing days are numbered and retirement is looming? What is Joe planning to do next? And how has rugby changed since he got his breakthrough – both in terms of its ties to the public school system and its infamous association with a hard-drinking lifestyle?

Join Neil Maggs and Joe Joyce for a wide-ranging conversation around these issues – and much more – on the latest episode of Bristol Unpacked.

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

Read more on: southmead, sport

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Hope Is Around The Corner

Skateboarding and finding Bristol’s best biryani — Resolutions for 2026

Nikesh writes his new year’s resolutions for himself and the city

Nikesh Shukla
Nikesh Shukla

Features

A man dressed in black stands in front of a white wall with the logo of a cricket club.

‘If you see it, you can be it’: The cricket club creating a more inclusive game

Nationally, less than one percent of recreational cricket players come from African Caribbean backgrounds. The Cable meets the local cricket club with a mission to change that

Ollie Goodwin

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Lee Haskins, the world champ boxer who never left Lockleaze

Neil chats to former world champion Lee Haskins about keeping rooted in community and family, life after the ring and why boxing gyms are more inclusive than you might think.

Alex Turner Neil Maggs / Maggs Smart Media George Colwey
Alex Turner, Neil Maggs / Maggs Smart Media and George Colwey

Photography

A football fan wearing a flat cap and holding a pint glass cheers, surrounded by other fans.

Photo essay: Down on the Farm

Non-league football club Manor Farm FC provides an antidote to the corporate experience of the top tier.

Francis Peppett

Area in Focus

A man in a dark jacket stands in front of an overgrown Family Caring Centre sign, surrounded by trees and branches.

‘South Bristol loses again’: new race to save athletics track

The former Whitchurch Athletics Track risks being bulldozed to make way for a planned housing development. Can local campaigners save it?

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Area in Focus

The car park kickabouts tackling anti-social behaviour in Hartcliffe

Football charity the Robins Foundation responded to reports of antisocial behaviour outside Hartcliffe’s Morrisons by organising football sessions in its car park. It’s led to a claimed 60% drop in complaints.

Michal Grant
Michal Grant
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning