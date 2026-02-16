When you’re known as the ‘King of Southmead’, how does it feel to be copping abuse on social media from the good people of Bristol?
That’s the situation that longtime Bristol Bears lock Joe Joyce, who grew up on the north Bristol estate, has faced this year after it was announced he will return to play rugby in the West Country – for rivals Gloucester.
This week, with the Six Nations well underway, Unpacked is taking one of its periodic forays into the world of sport as Neil – himself a former sports journalist – sits down with Joe to discuss his return from Connacht in Ireland, as he enters the autumn of his career.
“All of a sudden I’m talking about my last contract,” says Joe. “It’s weird not worrying about [age] your whole career, and suddenly your decision is based on how long can you get a game.”
So what’s it like as an elite sportsperson aged 32 – still pretty young for most of us – to confront the fact that your playing days are numbered and retirement is looming? What is Joe planning to do next? And how has rugby changed since he got his breakthrough – both in terms of its ties to the public school system and its infamous association with a hard-drinking lifestyle?
Join Neil Maggs and Joe Joyce for a wide-ranging conversation around these issues – and much more – on the latest episode of Bristol Unpacked.
