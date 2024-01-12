Join us
Cable Live: Shon Faye talks trans liberation, mental health and diversity in journalism

Shon Faye, author of the award-winning book The Transgender Issue, joins June Tuesday for an unmissable talk on trans liberation.

Podcasts
George Colwey GIgi El-Halaby Sean Morrison
George Colwey, GIgi El-Halaby and Sean Morrison

Shon Faye is a writer and presenter, and the author of the award-winning Sunday Times bestseller The Transgender Issue, which was first published in 2021 and has since been republished in multiple languages.

She also hosted the critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ history podcast, Call Me Mother. Shon is currently working on her second book, has been a co-presenter on Novara Media’s news programme and writes an advice column at US Vogue.

In the latest episode of our new Cable Live podcast strand – where we sit down with writers, academics and activists from across the UK, putting the Cable’s work in the national conversation – Shon is in conversation with Bristol-based comedian June Tuesday.

As part of the Cable’s ongoing speaker series, Shon and June talk trans liberation, mental health and diversity in journalism during a wide-ranging and always thought-provoking conversation.

In this episode we have also included highlights of the Q&A session that followed Shon’s talk, which further illuminates a number of the issues discussed on the night.

The event was recorded live at Bristol’s Strange Brew on Wednesday 6 December 2023.

Don’t miss the next event in the series as Gary Younge – renowned author and broadcaster, and a professor of sociology at the University of Manchester in England – discusses his journalism career and how his lived experiences of racism have impacted this.

Tickets are available for Gary’s event via Headfirst.

