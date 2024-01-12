Shon Faye is a writer and presenter, and the author of the award-winning Sunday Times bestseller The Transgender Issue, which was first published in 2021 and has since been republished in multiple languages.
She also hosted the critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ history podcast, Call Me Mother. Shon is currently working on her second book, has been a co-presenter on Novara Media’s news programme and writes an advice column at US Vogue.
In the latest episode of our new Cable Live podcast strand – where we sit down with writers, academics and activists from across the UK, putting the Cable’s work in the national conversation – Shon is in conversation with Bristol-based comedian June Tuesday.
As part of the Cable’s ongoing speaker series, Shon and June talk trans liberation, mental health and diversity in journalism during a wide-ranging and always thought-provoking conversation.
In this episode we have also included highlights of the Q&A session that followed Shon’s talk, which further illuminates a number of the issues discussed on the night.
The event was recorded live at Bristol’s Strange Brew on Wednesday 6 December 2023.
Don’t miss the next event in the series as Gary Younge – renowned author and broadcaster, and a professor of sociology at the University of Manchester in England – discusses his journalism career and how his lived experiences of racism have impacted this.
Tickets are available for Gary’s event via Headfirst.
Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media
Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.
Comments
Related content
‘It’s a double stigma of menstruation and mental illness’
PMDD is a debilitating and poorly-understood condition affecting one in 20 people with periods, 34% of whom have attempted to take their own life.
‘We cannot afford, financially or emotionally, to fight to be heard’
Stephanie Cullen has fought PMDD, a severe mental health disorder, ever since she began to menstruate. She's calling for a healthcare system that recognises women's health conditions.
Listen: Skate or Cry by Jazlyn Pinckney
In this audio documentary, five women taking space in Bristol’s skateboarding scene speak to Jazlyn Pinckney. Some have just picked up a board for the first time, others have been skating for decades.
‘Women’s health in a man’s world’: One in ten women have endometriosis, but their pain is still ignored
March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, so three women from a Bristol support group have come forward to talk about their experiences of the debilitating condition.
After a drinks spiking incident at Pryzm, students speak out on sexual harassment
With Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa driving a new wave of anger about women's safety, how safe is a night out in Bristol?
School for teenage mums under threat
An ‘outstanding’ school for teenage mothers and their children is facing an uncertain future.