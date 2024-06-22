Cable Live x Bristol Transformed – Who are the terrorists?

This is the second of a short series of talks recorded at the Bristol Transformed festival 2024 – a grassroots and volunteer led festival of radical politics, arts and culture for which The Bristol Cable was a media partner.

Throughout this series, you’ll hear from a range of voices, including Cable journalists, talking on topics with a focus on political organising.

For this talk – titled Who are the terrorists? – Transformed volunteer, journalist and activist Ben Smoke sat down with Narzanin Massoumi and Samir Seddougui to discuss the counter-terrorism narrative, and how activists should react to it.

