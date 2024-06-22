Join us
Cable Live x Bristol Transformed – Who are the terrorists?

In the second of a short series of talks recorded at Bristol Transformed 2024, Ben Smoke sits down with Narzanin Massoumi and Samir Seddougui to ask: Who are the terrorists?

George Colwey
George Colwey

This is the second of a short series of talks recorded at the Bristol Transformed festival 2024 – a grassroots and volunteer led festival of radical politics, arts and culture for which The Bristol Cable was a media partner.

Throughout this series, you’ll hear from a range of voices, including Cable journalists, talking on topics with a focus on political organising.

For this talk – titled Who are the terrorists? – Transformed volunteer, journalist and activist Ben Smoke sat down with Narzanin Massoumi and Samir Seddougui to discuss the counter-terrorism narrative, and how activists should react to it.

Read more on: bristol transformed, terrorism

Video

Watch: Why you should back the Cable – in 60 seconds

A breakdown of all the things we've managed to achieve for Bristol in almost a decade of reporting.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

Cable Community News

Illustration showing need for more diversity in the media (credit: @laurence_ware_design)

We’re working to diversify the Cable team. Let’s start with our freelancer base

The Cable exists to challenge the structure of the media, but we are not representative enough of our city. Here’s what we’re doing to change things.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

General Election 2024

In the ‘divided’ new constituency of Bristol North East, opposing voters feel a common lack of options

It's easy to find traditional Tory supporters in the suburbs of this new seat. Can Labour overcome voter disillusionment and build on the momentum of its recent Kingswood by-election win?

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Cable Community News

‘People want to understand their world’: 5 lessons from 2024’s big journalism study

Research has claimed the UK has 'five years to save local journalism'. So we've taken a look at the Reuters Institute's 2024 Digital News Report, which surveys people across the globe, to find some glimmers of hope.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

General Election 2024

Could Bristol get its first Green MP? Inside the battle for Bristol Central

The Greens have the wind in their sails after winning the local elections in Bristol, and are picking up lapsed Corbynistas. But will it be enough to overturn Labour's huge majority and take the seat?

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Podcasts

Cable Live x Bristol Transformed – SpyCops with Tom Fowler

In SpyCops, the first of a short series of talks recorded at Bristol Transformed 2024, Clair Muscat and Tom Fowler discuss police infiltration of activist groups.

George Colwey
George Colwey

Features

St Paul’s residents call for action on ‘upsetting and depressing’ fly‑tipping in their neighbourhood

After years of what they say is disproportionate dumping in their area, and too little action to find lasting solutions, a group of BS2 residents are taking their concerns to the doorstep of City Hall.

Alex Turner
Alex Turner

Reports

Woman standing on an outside landing of high-rise flats

‘This is long overdue’: campaigning high-rise residents promised action to improve their homes

After years of living in crumbling, leaking housing, and putting pressure on the council to take action, people in neglected blocks of flats at St Jude's hope change is finally coming.

Alex Turner
Alex Turner
