Join us
Membership

Search

Help us to Keep The Lights On for another decade! Back the Cable
The Bristol Cable

VIDEO: What We Want – An investment in young people and services to end knife crime and youth violence

We’re just days away from the general election. In this short video series What We Want, we ask youth workers what they want to see change after 14 years of the Tories.

General Election 2024
Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

Courtney is a community outreach manager at Bristol boxing gym and youth charity Empire Fighting Chance. He’s seen, by working with young people in the city, the real, damaging impact of the Conservative government’s cuts to youth services.

As part of this video series, What We Want, where we speak to frontline workers and campaigners about the change they want to see, Courtney explains this impact – and his hopes for an investment in our city’s young people.

Empire’s co-founder Martin Bisp is a signatory of our city-wide campaign to end knife violence in the city, Together for Change. We have drawn up a list of goals to support this aim, including to lobby the government that’s set to take over after 4 July.

Read more on: general election 2024, knife crime, together for change, youth services

Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media

Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

General Election 2024

VIDEO: What We Want – Bristol’s frontline workers reveal their priorities for the next government

We're only a few days away from a general election. In a short video series, frontline workers explain how their sector has fared under the Tories – and what changes they want to see.

Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

General Election 2024

Election hopefuls feel the heat on independent living, accessible housing and disability rights

Deaf and disabled persons hustings at Bristol Beacon marred by contentious remarks from Reform candidate, with other MP contenders sometimes uncertain of their parties’ policy positions.

Steph Cullen
Steph Cullen

General Election 2024

Listen: Area in Focus – will Rees‑Mogg lose to Norris in North East Somerset and Hanham?

Across the Bristol area, people are deciding how they will cast their ballots on 4 July. With polls finding many Conservatives in previously safe areas are vulnerable to losing their seats, is Jacob Rees-Mogg a goner?

Mary Holditch Alex Turner George Colwey
Mary Holditch, Alex Turner and George Colwey

General Election 2024

The Cable's 2024 general election logo over a monochrome image of the House of Commons

#GE2024: What do party manifestos say about media?

With a week to go until the 2024 general election, we take a look at what the parties say – and don't say – about their plans for media policy.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

General Election 2024

Could Bristol get its first Green MP? Inside the battle for Bristol Central

The Greens have the wind in their sails after winning the local elections in Bristol, and are picking up lapsed Corbynistas. But will it be enough to overturn Labour's huge majority and take the seat?

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning