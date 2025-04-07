Join us as Bristol Cable Treasurer

As we grow and evolve, the Bristol Cable is looking for a committed individual to join our Board as Treasurer – helping us steward our finances and strengthen our financial resilience as we continue our mission.

Are you frustrated by the failings of mainstream media?

Do you think the Bristol Cable is an exciting project trying to build a new model for proper local journalism?

Do you want to help us improve what we’re doing and secure our future so we can serve the city for years to come?

We are currently looking to recruit a treasurer, who will join the board as soon as possible and be confirmed in post at our AGM later in the year.

The Cable has just turned 10, and ever since our humble beginnings in 2014 the Cable staff have been supported by an amazing board of directors, who act as critical friends and advisors to the co-op.

About the Bristol Cable

The Bristol Cable is an award-winning community-led media co-operative redefining local journalism. Owned and supported by thousands of members across the city, we produce high-impact, public-interest journalism that holds power to account, amplifies underrepresented voices, and brings transparency to local issues.

The Role: Treasurer (Non-Executive Director)

As Treasurer, you’ll serve as the Board’s lead on financial oversight, strategy, and governance. Working closely with our directors and staff team you’ll provide expert guidance to ensure our finances remain robust, transparent, and aligned with our purpose as a co-operative and mission-driven media organisation.

This is a voluntary, non-executive role – ideal for someone who wants to use their skills to support investigative journalism, co-operative governance, and independent local media.

Key Responsibilities

Serve as the Board’s financial lead, providing strategic guidance on budgeting, forecasting, and long-term financial planning

Oversight and review of monthly and annual management accounts

Liaise with staff and board members on finance matters

Lead on reviewing and presenting the annual accounts and audit to members

Ensure financial risks are understood and well-managed, and that the Cable complies with relevant financial regulations and obligations

Help guide strategic decisions, including income diversification, business model development, and sustainable growth

Act as a critical friend to the staff team, offering mentorship and support where appropriate





What We’re Looking For

We’re keen to hear from individuals with experience in finance, accounting, or financial management, whether in a not-for-profit, co-operative, or corporate context. You might be a qualified accountant (e.g. ACA, ACCA, CIMA), a finance manager, or an experienced bookkeeper with strong strategic nous.

You’ll ideally have:

Professional experience in finance, accounting, or audit

Understanding of good financial governance and risk management

An ability to interpret and explain financial information clearly

Strong communication skills and a collaborative, supportive approach

A commitment to the Bristol Cable’s values and mission

Experience of the non-profit, community business or co-operative sectors (desirable, not essential)

Practicalities of being a director

The average time commitment for a Bristol Cable Director is 4 hours per month. The Cable’s Board will meet eight times a year for up to 1.5 hours each time.Meetings take place on Tuesdays at 5:30pm in person at The Station on Silver Street, Bristol or online remotely.Directors are expected to attend all board meetings. Ad-hoc advice or input may be requested between meetings.As a limited company, Directors’ financial liability is limited to their share holding, which is £1.

Directors must not personally benefit from their role and this is a voluntary position. However, out of pocket expenses (agreed ahead of time) can be covered by the Cable. New directors will be given an induction to the role.

Why Join?

Make a real difference to independent media and democratic ownership

Use your financial skills for public good and civic impact

Collaborate with a values-led and diverse team of staff and directors

Help shape the future of one of the UK’s leading media co-operatives





Application process

Send a cover letter along with your CV to workplace@thebristolcable.org by Wednesday 30th April. We will send you an email to acknowledge your application.

If you have any questions please email workplace@thebristolcable.org with the subject line “Application for election to the Bristol Cable”.

The Bristol Cable is committed to diversity and inclusion. We actively encourage applications from people of all backgrounds, especially those who are underrepresented in media and leadership or with lived experience of disability.