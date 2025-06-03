Join us
Callouts: Join our first Newspaper Club

Callouts
Siddhartha Kurapati

As part of the 2025 Indie News Week’s “No News is Bad News” initiative, The Bristol Cable is opening its newsroom doors exclusively to its members! Join our first-ever Newspaper Club — a unique chance to dive into how we create stories, choose formats, and stay accountable to you, our members.

Where: The Bristol Cable HQ, The Station, Silver Street, Bristol, BS1 2AG
When: Wednesday 11th June, 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Limited spaces – first 15 to sign up get in!

This event is part of Indie News Week 2025 from 9th – 13th June which engages communities in local journalism and galvanise public pressure to hold leaders accountable to their duty to support public interest news. Together, we are more than the sum of our parts! 

