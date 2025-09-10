Want to help shape the future of The Bristol Cable? Stand to be a director. Want to enable independent news media stand out from the noise of mainstream media? Stand to be a director of The Bristol Cable.

Are you concerned about bias in mainstream media?

Do you want to help more Bristolians engage with independent journalism?

Do you want to make a difference by supporting a news organisation committed to rigorous, ethical reporting?

If so, apply to become a voluntary Bristol Cable director and help us strengthen our work and secure our future. We ask for just a few hours of your time each year, along with your expertise and experience.

Directors are elected by our 2,600+ members through an online vote, with results announced at our Annual General Meeting on Thursday 9 October.

Read on for more information about standing for election. Applications close on 22 September.

Since our beginnings in 2014, the Cable staff have been supported by a dedicated board of directors who act as critical friends and advisors to the co-op. See the current board here.

Being a board member is a responsibility, but it is also a rewarding, varied, and stimulating role. It’s a key way to contribute to the city, support the Cable’s mission, and develop your own skills and experience.

What is the role of a director?

Advice and guidance

Bringing your professional or lived experience, you will act as a sounding board for big strategy decisions and help us with any area of specific expertise you may have e.g. media, law, accounting, HR, social enterprise, knowledge of a specific area of Bristol.

Hold the staff team accountable

The board makes sure that the Cable is performing its aims as laid out in our founding documents and as mandated by members (we’ll familiarise you with these in your induction). As part of the board, you’ll request finance update reports, evaluations, targets, reviews and ensure that decisions are being put to the general membership when necessary.

Governance

Your role is to ask the right questions of the coordinator team to ensure the Cable is progressing towards its goals. Please note: you will be reviewing the coordinators’ work, not carrying it out yourself.

Cable ambassadors

You will spread the word about the Cable through your networks and communities, promote membership and awareness and look out for partnership or grant opportunities. You will bring your energy and ideas to our regularly held events and campaigns.

What is not the role of a director?

Operational and Editorial

Your role is not to act as an executive director, but rather to provide guidance and advice. The Cable board delegates responsibility for operational (including editorial) decisions to the coordinator team so executive decisions made in these areas are strictly the preserve of the relevant staff.

Person specification

The Cable board is aiming to be more representative of our great city of Bristol, we therefore particularly welcome applications from people of colour, from a diversity of backgrounds and those with a lived experience of disability.

Criteria to stand for election as a director of the Bristol Cable

Required:

You must be a member of the Bristol Cable!

Be aged 18+

Be seconded by a named Bristol Cable member

Be committed to the purpose, aims and values of The Bristol Cable

Be willing to devote the necessary time and effort to the role, in particular to attending and preparing for regular board meetings

Be willing to speak your mind, but also be constructive about other directors’ and staff members’ opinions in discussions

Maintain confidentiality on sensitive information and declare and manage (with the rest of the board) any conflicts of interest

Act responsibly, use sound judgement to make collective decisions and stand by them

At least one of the following:

Experience in account management and finances for small organisations

Experience of fundraising and grant management

Experience in HR and/or compliance with UK employment law

Experience of business development, including developing business models and organisational strategies

Active engagement or links with under-represented and marginalised groups in Bristol

Experience in the co-operative or social enterprise sector, or knowledge of progressive ways of working

Experience of campaigning, community organising or communication strategies

Practicalities of being a director

The average time commitment for a Bristol Cable Director is 4 hours per month.

The Cable’s Board meets twice every two months for 1.5 hours each time.

Meetings take place on Tuesdays at 5:30pm in person at The Station on Silver Street online remotely.

Directors are expected to attend all board meetings.

Ad-hoc advice or input may be requested between meetings.

As a limited company, Directors’ financial liability is limited to their share holding, which is £1.

Directors must not personally benefit from their role and this is a voluntary position. However, out of pocket expenses (agreed ahead of time) can be covered by the Cable.

New directors will be given an induction to the role post-election.

Application process

Fill out the application form here by 22 September.

We’ll send you an email to acknowledge your application.

Come to the AGM on Thursday, 9 October (if this is not possible then please let us know by emailing begonya@thebristolcable.org)

(if this is not possible then please let us know by emailing begonya@thebristolcable.org) New board members will be elected from the candidates through an online vote which will be open from 25 September and run until the AGM.

Election results will be announced at the end of the AGM and via email

Members can vote for any candidate but they will be presented with recommendations made by the Cable board. These recommendations will be based on candidates meeting the criteria above.

If you have any questions please email workplace@thebristolcable.org with the subject line “Standing for election to the Bristol Cable”.