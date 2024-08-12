Join us
Listen: The Debrief: No far right in sight… Bristol’s victory over hatred

Join Cable journalists discussing what’s driving the far-right violence across the country, and our city’s incredible show of solidarity as thousands took to the streets to say no to racist, xenophobic hatred.

The Debrief
Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Sean Morrison, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey
(Can’t see this? click here)

Thousands of people turned out for a counter demonstration in Bristol on Wednesday amid fears that the far right would target the offices of a law firm in Old Market that specialises in immigration cases. 

It was an incredible show of solidarity, and showed those that hold the extremist, racist and xenophobic views fuelling the shocking violence that’s swept across the country’s that they’re in a small minority.

In fact, despite the community and the police organising in preparation, and businesses boarding up their windows, the far right didn’t show up at all. This begs the question: were they actually planning to?

Whatever the answer, the impact of even the threat of their presence has had isn’t to be underestimated – local businesses and key community services like refugee drop-in sessions were cancelled, and people were warned to stay at home.

Cable journalists were at Wednesday’s demonstration, and on the scene for clashes between far right and counter-demonstrators in Castle Park and Redcliffe on Saturday. They reported on the racism, the resistance and the tensions that fuelled them.

In this episode of The Debrief, reporters Priyanka and Sean discuss how it all went down, what they considered when interviewing racists, and the impact the right-wing, mainstream media and politicians have had on shaping their hatred.

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

Read more on: race and racism

Reports

A large crowd gather in the road on a city street.

Huge counter demo in Bristol sends clear message that far right not welcome – as it happened

After the Bristol riot on Saturday, Cable reporters were live at the scene as counter protesters returned to the streets to stand up to the far right.

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval Matty Edwards
Sean Morrison, Priyanka Raval and Matty Edwards

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Features

A crowd of counter protesters by Castle Park, with one holding up a placard saying 'Fuck off fascists'

Long Read: Bristol took a stand against the far right, and it’s preparing to do it all over again

As the dust settles on the weekends’ clashes, the Cable reflects on the evening’s events - the racism, the resistance and the tensions that fuelled them.

Priyanka Raval Sean Morrison
Priyanka Raval and Sean Morrison

together for change

VIDEO: Chief constable challenged on ‘anti-racist policing’ progress and stop and search reform

It’s been a year since Avon and Somerset’s chief constable Sarah Crew admitted her service was institutionally racist, but what is she actually doing about it?

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval
Sean Morrison, Paula Romero and Priyanka Raval

Area in Focus

A woman and a man stand smiling in the hall of a community centre

How St Paul’s residents fought to make the Malcolm X Centre a space for the community

The Malcolm X Centre on Ashley Road is one of Bristol’s most well-known and treasured community venues. What’s less well remembered is the struggle local people went through to lay the foundations for that status.

Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins

Podcasts

Illustration depicting NHS staff whistleblowing on racism

Listen: The Debrief, digging deeper into revelations of institutional racism at a local NHS trust

Priyanka Raval discusses the inside story of her recent investigation into racism in health services, and what it says about the state of the NHS, with Cable colleague Matty Edwards.

Priyanka Raval Matty Edwards George Colwey
Priyanka Raval, Matty Edwards and George Colwey
