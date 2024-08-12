Listen: The Debrief: No far right in sight… Bristol’s victory over hatred Join Cable journalists discussing what’s driving the far-right violence across the country, and our city’s incredible show of solidarity as thousands took to the streets to say no to racist, xenophobic hatred.

(Can’t see this? click here)

Thousands of people turned out for a counter demonstration in Bristol on Wednesday amid fears that the far right would target the offices of a law firm in Old Market that specialises in immigration cases.

It was an incredible show of solidarity, and showed those that hold the extremist, racist and xenophobic views fuelling the shocking violence that’s swept across the country’s that they’re in a small minority.

In fact, despite the community and the police organising in preparation, and businesses boarding up their windows, the far right didn’t show up at all. This begs the question: were they actually planning to?

Read more Huge counter demo in Bristol sends clear message that far right not welcome – as it happened

Whatever the answer, the impact of even the threat of their presence has had isn’t to be underestimated – local businesses and key community services like refugee drop-in sessions were cancelled, and people were warned to stay at home.

Cable journalists were at Wednesday’s demonstration, and on the scene for clashes between far right and counter-demonstrators in Castle Park and Redcliffe on Saturday. They reported on the racism, the resistance and the tensions that fuelled them.

In this episode of The Debrief, reporters Priyanka and Sean discuss how it all went down, what they considered when interviewing racists, and the impact the right-wing, mainstream media and politicians have had on shaping their hatred.

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.