We’re hiring: People and Wellbeing lead (HR) In this role, you would help the Bristol Cable maintain a professional co-operative with a culture of care.

About the role

The People and Wellbeing Lead is the core of the Cable team. You will love to work with people, have good communication and interpersonal skills, and want to help us maintain a smooth-running, professional co-op with a culture of care.

You will play a crucial role in developing and administering our People systems and processes which make it possible for us to deliver our journalism and community engagement. You’ll enjoy working behind the scenes to keep our processes and agreements in order to make sure the team can work productively and happily in a nurturing workplace.

You will be responsible for overseeing team policies and processes such as performance appraisals, training and development days, recruitments and inductions, and general wellbeing.

You will also be able to develop the role using your creativity and experience to think about and contribute to how our organisational systems and People processes could improve, including developing a Wellbeing strategy.

Aside from the People work, you will be part of the Cable cooperative staff team. We all have a shared stake in the work we do and how we work together, so all team members contribute to key decisions and the overall direction of the Cable, including our priorities, strategy and general operations.

Key information

Contract: Permanent, subject to funding.

Hours: 3 days per week.

Salary: £24,831 pro rata (Note: The Cable is has an equitable pay structure where the pay differential between the lowest and highest paid is no more than 20%. This is band 3 out of 5 – 10% above base. See below for more info.)

Location: Bristol Cable office: The Station, Silver Street, BS1 2AG (with work from home flexibility, but you will need to be able to attend the office several days a week)

Applications closing date: 10:00 am on Thursday 13 April 2023

Interviews: Thursday 20th and Friday 21st April, interview times sent out on Friday 14th.

Any questions? If you have any questions please email applications@thebristolcable.org.

We particularly encourage applications from women, people of colour, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, and people from working class backgrounds.

Role responsibilities

People work

Leading the People circle and managing all aspects of our People work. Managing recruitment, selection and contracting. Managing all employee on and off boarding procedures ensuring the company meets its statutory obligations and delivers an effective probationary process. Developing and managing performance management and appraisals. Providing the necessary HR administration and remaining up to date on employment legislation ensuring that any changes are communicated in a clear and timely manner. Developing and managing our organisational policies and procedures in line with our values.

Culture and wellbeing

Ensuring that equality, diversity and inclusion is at the heart of what we do. Managing individual and team development and training. Creating and maintaining a culture of care in the Cable where team members can thrive and achieve personal development. Overseeing our peer-to-peer system of mutual support. Maintaining safe working environments for staff and volunteers in line with our policies and procedures.

General co-op coordinator responsibilities

Pro-actively participate in sociocratic decision making in our team meetings. Contribute to the general strategic development of the Bristol Cable as a co-op coordinator. Participate in the peer-to-peer support scheme, providing mutual coaching and support with a colleague.

Person specification

Essential

Experience in People (Human Resources), legal and/or organisational policy work.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to build rapport, to navigate difficult conversations in a safe and empathetic way whilst maintaining professional boundaries.

A strong sense of wellbeing at work and an enthusiasm for creating a nurturing working environment and good work-life balance.

Strong organisational skills and self-starting initiative to get things done with care, efficiency and flexibility, showing a reliable, systematic approach and attention to detail.

Confidence in improving office systems and processes, including databases, spreadsheets and file and document management.

Experience or enthusiasm for democratic and inclusive ways of working.

Desirable

Learning and education: relevant college qualification or degree, or professional certification such as a CIPD HR Course

Experience of being part of a group organised using principles similar to those found in sociocracy or holacracy.

Experience or training in counselling and/or mediation and/or group work/facilitation.

What we offer

A permanent position in our staff team, subject to a 6-month probationary period and funding.

A salary of £24,831 pro rata, with opportunities for increases.

36 days annual leave pro rata, including bank holidays, plus up to 5 days extra paid time off at Christmas, and up to 15 days unpaid holiday allowance, both pro rata.

A pension scheme with a 3% employer contribution and 5% employee contribution.

Flexible working based on team hours, and a period policy, to help you work when works best for you.

Monthly socials.

External supervision to support you with the emotional labour and people work you’ll do.

A personal training, professional development and wellbeing allowance to help support you.

A key role in a values-driven and purposeful team, with huge freedom to shape your work, evolve your role, and contribute to our strategy.

Cycle to work scheme

About the Cable

The Bristol Cable is a community-owned media cooperative, owned and supported by thousands of people across the city. We’re recognised internationally as a pioneer in the movement for a new media, our mission is to redefine local journalism as a community asset, which is accountable to our readers. Together, we hold power to account through groundbreaking investigations, campaigning for change, and amplifying marginalised voices.

We produce award-winning local journalism, in print and online, made free to access for all by members. We don’t chase breaking news, but instead dig deeper into key issues with original angles, including the local impacts of national and international issues.

Co-operative working

The Cable is a co-operative, and we collectively share responsibility for managing the organisation, following the principles of Sociocracy. So, as well as the responsibilities listed above, being part of the Cable team also involves participation in helping to run the co-op.

The above responsibility is shared across the team, but the People and Wellbeing Lead is ultimately responsible for ensuring that a culture of compassion, professionalism and momentum is maintained within this co-operative culture.

Equitable pay structure

As a grassroots organisation with a big mission and brilliant people working here, salaries in the Cable are lower than we would like to pay our colleagues. We’ve come a long way since being founded by dedicated volunteers eight years ago, and are continually working to grow our income and raise salaries as we do that.

In 2021, the Cable team developed a new pay structure which aims to be transparent, objective, and equitable in how we decide salaries. The system involves an annual self-allocation to agreed criteria such as levels of responsibility, with peer support and team review. We have five salary bands staff can be allocated to, depending on the number of criteria they meet, with £22,574 being the lowest salary, and £27,088 the highest (a 20% differential).

New roles are allocated a banding based on our expectation for the criteria they meet, with the possibility to go up a band after the 6-month probation period, depending on whether more criteria are expected to be met.

As a member of the Cable team, you will be able to be involved in helping shape our pay structure as we continue to evolve it, and we aim to continue to raise staff salaries as we grow our income.

Anti-oppression

We recognise that our society contains many overlapping systems of oppression and that these injustices may be reproduced in how we work. We are learning more about our part in these systems and thinking strategically about how to change working practices, policies and systems so that we can challenge these unjust systems, as well as supporting colleagues who face particular oppressions in their daily lives.

This is a work in progress, and happening at individual and collective level. We expect all staff to educate ourselves on oppressions that we may not have experienced directly and to contribute to our work to make our organisational structures, practices and culture more inclusive and liberatory.

How to apply

Apply by using the link below. The deadline to apply is Thursday 13th April at 10:00 a.m.

Interviews of shortlisted applicants will be held on Thursday 20th or Friday 21st April.

If you have any enquiries about the role or application process not answered above, please email applications@thebristolcable.org or call our office phone on 07533718547.

This application form is a space for you to tell us about your experience, skills and approach to working which make you suitable for the People and Wellbeing role.

Please refer closely to relevant parts of the person specification in your responses, providing concrete examples of where you demonstrate meeting the criteria where possible, and what you specifically achieved in those cases if relevant.

You may want to draft your responses to this application form in a different document. You can find all the questions listed below in this document: People and Wellbeing Lead – application questions. Download or make a copy of it to draft your responses before pasting them in to the form here.