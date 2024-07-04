Join us
LIVE: Bristol general election results 2024 coming in as polls close

General Election 2024

Bristol general election results 2024: Labour will be looking to take seats off the Tories on the edge of Bristol in the general election, while the Greens have their eyes on Bristol Central.

Eliz Mizon Matty Edwards
Eliz Mizon and Matty Edwards

Scroll down for live updates from our reporters at the four general election counts in and around Bristol.

10:21pm
…and a 47% chance that Jacob Rees-Mogg will hold his seat in Hanham.

Exit polls predict that Jacob Rees-Mogg has slightly more chance of losing his seat in the constituency of North East Somerset and Hanham, than he does of keeping it.

He is facing off with Labour’s Dan Norris, who has been the Metro Mayor of the West of England Combined Authority, and therefore responsible for, among other things, Bristol bus system.

10:14pm
The exit poll predicts a new seat for the Green Party…

It’s no secret that the Green Party has pitched Bristol Central as a favourite seat for this election. Bristol Green candidate Carla Denyer has not only been receiving the attention of Bristolians, but also making national headlines around the country since polls as far back as last year showed her the favourite to win.

The exit poll predicts a result of 2 Green MPs – presumably, that would mean the existing Green seat, Brighton Pavilion, would hold under new MP Sian Berry, and the election of Carla Denyer.

But, to find out how close the exit poll is to the result, we have to wait until at least 3am.

10:01pm
The first exit poll is out!

The UK’s 40,000 polling stations have now closed and the first exit poll has been published. It looks as though the leading predictions were right: Labour are predicted to win in a landslide victory, with 410 seats in total. This would mean a rise of 209 seats, and a majority of around 170.

326 seats are needed to win.

9:30pm
Welcome to the Cable’s general election night live blog!

Hi, it’s Eliz Mizon here from Bristol Cable HQ, as we prepare to report the Bristol general election results live as they come in through the night. We’re now half an hour away from the close of the UK’s 40,000 polling stations.

If final polls are correct, in just a few hours time it appears the Tories will be unceremoniously booted out of power after 14 chaotic years. Through the coming hours, we’ll be bringing you all the key developments in Bristol and beyond as ballots close and are counted. 

We’re attending counts in Brislington, Redfield, Thornbury and Bath covering the following seats:

  • Bristol Central
  • Bristol East
  • Bristol South
  • Bristol North West
  • Bristol North East
  • Filton and Bradley Stoke
  • Thornbury and Yate
  • North East Somerset and Hanham

Bristol general election results, for seats in and around the city, aren’t expected until about 3am onwards with some predicted to come as late as 5am.

But we’ve got you covered until then, with reactions to the exit polls, the need-to-know info on the seats to watch out for, and live reporting from our crack team of four reporters at counts across the region.

Break out your stimulant of choice — let’s go!

