What is communism’s place in the modern age? That’s the chewy question – one that gets host Isaac all hot under the collar – which People Just Do Something is diving into this week, as our third ‘live’ edition, recorded at the Cube Microplex, welcomes international super comrade, US academic and author Jodi Dean.
Born in the Deep South in the early 1960s, Jodi was by the Reagan era swimming hard against her nation’s political currents, visiting the Soviet Union in 1984. There, she can recall tearing up at a giant welcome poster… before the soldiers turned up to rifle through her baggage.
Later, in the early 2010s, she was involved in the Occupy movement in New York before witnessing it hit its limits amid crackdowns by law enforcement.
With the left now in disarray in mainstream politics on both sides of the Atlantic, this episode Isaac and Priyanka wonder whether it’s time for a new party to be formed… and whether that might be a revolutionary communist one.
But what constitutes a party? And how is one different from a movement? And could people on the left stop it with all the schisms and factionalism for long enough to actually get the ball properly rolling?
These are topics where Jodi Dean is an authority – she’s sadly still not able to give Priyanka a ready answer to how the left in Britain can get its shit together and move forward, but we can’t blame her for that really can we? And thankfully we do get right to the heart of what being a comrade really means – and deep into the debate as to whether using the term is ireddemably cringe.
In short, it’s another unmissable one – enjoy…
Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.
Keep the Lights On
Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.
The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.
We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?
Comments
Related content
Listen: Bristol Unpacked, with Labour councillor Kirsty Tait on the Just Transition and how best to spend £20m in Hartcliffe
Neil asks Hartcliffe and Withywood representative Kirsty Tait about the government money the neighbourhood is getting – and about the importance of putting working-class voices at the centre of climate conversations.
Listen: People Just Do Something – Ethan Shone and the Defence against the Dark Arts
Investigative journalist and Dark Arts newsletter author Ethan Shone takes Isaac and Priyanka on a whistlestop tour of the realm of dark money and secretive political influence.
Listen: People Just Do Something – investigative journalist Sian Norris on going undercover with the many men of Reform
As a well-known left-leaning journalist, how does one turn up at a Reform rally and go undercover without being outed? This week, Sian Norris breaks that down for Isaac and Priyanka, as well as discussing the party’s rise and the far right’s wider attack on reproductive rights.
Listen: People Just Do Something – Isaac meets the Great Baldini at Cribbs Causeway’s Tesla Takedown
Who are the people taking part in the global Tesla Takedown at the local dealership for Elon Musk's cars, in Cribbs Causeway. And do they have an effective protest strategy? Isaac hits the road to try to find out.
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with the BBC’s Pete Simson on the WECA mayoral election, making politics interesting and why snacks matter
Neil talks to Pete Simson, BBC Politics West editor, about the race to become the new mayor of the West of England Combined Authority and whether an upset in the 2025 election is likely after Arron Banks' entry.
What does the arrest of metro mayor and MP Dan Norris mean for his constituents?
The MP for North East Somerset and Hanham was arrested on suspicion of rape and child sex offences last week. He was immediately suspended from the Labour Party.