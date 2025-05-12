Join us
Listen: People Just Do Something – investigative journalist Sian Norris on going undercover with the many men of Reform

As a well-known left-leaning journalist, how does one turn up at a Reform rally and go undercover without being outed? This week, Sian Norris breaks that down for Isaac and Priyanka, as well as discussing the party’s rise and the far right’s wider attack on reproductive rights.

People Just Do Something
Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

Fresh from the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) elections, which saw Reform come a close second to Labour in the Bristol region, Isaac and Priyanka sit down this week to chat to investigative reporter Sian Norris.

Sian, who is based in the city, recently went undercover at Nigel Farage’s party’s huge rally in central Birmingham, reporting on the event for Open Democracy.

A key takeaway from the rally was that the line to the men’s toilets was far longer than the women’s – something that, as Priy points out, is “unheard of”.

So – apart from being almost exclusively white – who are these many men of Reform? And how is it getting them on board?

One disturbing thing Sian found was how the party is tweaking its narrative, between a hardline anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ+ message for activists’ consumption and a more palatable pitch for the centre, aimed squarely at being clipped up for major news channels. As the WECA elections show, that pitch is gaining increasing ground among voters – as has happened both in the US and continental Europe.

Besides feeding our hosts’ hunger for information on how to successfully go undercover without being instantly tagged as a woke metro interloper, Sian also gets into how the far right is waging war upon women’s reproductive rights. This is the subject of her 2023 book, Bodies Under Siege: How the Far-Right Attack on Reproductive Rights Went Global.

What’s actually behind this anti-abortion, anti-women agenda? And what gives Sian Norris hope? Join PJDS for an inspirational chat with one of the best in the game – and don’t forget, the show is now going live once a month in Bristol, so stay tuned…

Related content

People Just Do Something

Two individuals wearing gas masks and helmets stand in front of blurred background of crowds. A graphic reads 'The Bristol Cable podcast: People Just Do Something'

Listen: People Just Do Something with Jake Hanrahan, more than just ‘a gritty Louis Theroux’

Why did Jake Hanrahan become a journalist, how did he turn war reporting on its head with Popular Front, and why does he reckon the industry is 'one of the most grotesque things I've seen in my life'? Join Priyanka and Isaac to find out.

Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Priyanka Raval, Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins and George Colwey

Cable Community News

‘People want to understand their world’: 5 lessons from 2024’s big journalism study

Research has claimed the UK has 'five years to save local journalism'. So we've taken a look at the Reuters Institute's 2024 Digital News Report, which surveys people across the globe, to find some glimmers of hope.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

Cable Live

Gary Younge standing at a lecturn giving a speech.

Listen: Cable Live, with Gary Younge talking journalism, race and power

Join the renowned writer, broadcaster and academic for a powerful talk exploring his childhood, journalism career, and how his experiences have shaped his work.

George Colwey GIgi El-Halaby
George Colwey and GIgi El-Halaby

Cable Community News

Does the Bristol Cable have an editor? Not really…

Collaboration and collective decision making are at the heart of how our editorial team operates – with the aim of producing better journalism for Bristol.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Podcasts

A person with a microphone sat on a sofa wearing trainers and a velvet jumpsuit.

Cable Live: Moya Lothian-Maclean discusses the future of campaigning journalism

Moya Lothian-Maclean, contributing editor at Novara Media and presenter of the Human Resources podcast, on her journey into journalism, bad experiences working at the BBC – and why new models of media offer hope.

George Colwey Priyanka Raval
George Colwey and Priyanka Raval

Cable Community News

The new fake news: how much of a threat does AI pose to journalism?

An investigation has revealed that several stories published by a new local news site were made up. So were the journalists who ‘wrote’ them.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon
