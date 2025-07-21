Join us
Listen: People Just Do Something – Mike Jay and the radical history of nitrous oxide

Isaac interviews Free Radicals author Mike Jay about Bristol’s Pneumatic Institute, its founder Thomas Beddoes and the radical history of nitrous oxide.

People Just Do Something
George Colwey
George Colwey and Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins

This week, with Priyanka away, it’s a case of Isaac Unleashed – and deviating sharply from the regular People Just Do Something chat.

Apart, that is, from the frequent references to drugs. Last time Isaac was allowed out of the studio he was out in the far reaches of north Bristol talking to anti-Tesla activists. This episode he’s way out west – in Hotwells to be precise – and delving deep into the history of nitrous oxide with Mike Jay, noted drug historian and author of Free Radicals: How a Group of Romantic Experimenters Gave Birth to Psychedelic Science.

Jay’s book explores the group of “scientists, poets and dissidents” – with maverick doctor Thomas Beddoes at their heart – who discovered laughing gas around the turn of the 18th and 19th centuries.

The place? Hope Square in Hotwells, site of the Pneumatic Institute, which was set up by Beddoes to explore the effects of gases on the human body, and is where this week’s interview was recorded.

So who were this group of renegades – which included Romantic icon Samuel Taylor Coleridge? How did their scientific and mind-altering experiments intersect with the politics of the time – which of course saw the French Revolution taking place not so far away? And just how radical were their ideas, which took place against the backdrop of a vastly different Bristol than the activist city of the past few decades?

Find out in this week’s PJDS with Mike Jay – which shows how today’s rebels could learn a thing or two from their counterparts 200 years back. (Although the 21st century’s youth are way better at huffing nos safely, it turns out.)

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Photography

Smiling revellers in front of a colourful banner at a Pride parade.

Photo essay: Booty Bass at Bristol Pride 2025

At this year's Pride, Bristol DJ collective Booty Bass led a parade made up of queer people from the global majority in a reminder of the event's radically inclusive origins.

Emli Bendixen

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

This image features the logo and title for Bristol Unpacked, a podcast presented by The Bristol Cable. It includes stylized illustrations of host Neil Maggs and this week's guest, Rizwan Ahmed of Bristol Muslim Cultural Society in yellow circles against a grey abstract background.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked – mythbusting Islam and Islamophobia with Rizwan Ahmed

What is Islamophobia, what do Brits really know about the Islamic faith, and how can we all get along better? Neil gets deep into religion, identity and politics with Rizwan Ahmed of Bristol Muslim Cultural Society.

Alex Turner Neil Maggs George Colwey
Alex Turner, Neil Maggs and George Colwey

Cable Community News

Palestine Action proscription: The law has changed, but the truth hasn’t

To proscribe a non-violent direct action group as a terrorist organisation is an affront to freedom of expression. But while we might be appalled by these latest developments, should we be surprised?

Bristol Cable

People Just Do Something

Two individuals smiling at the camera, standing close together. One is wearing a 'Bristol Cable' branded T-shirt and the other a plain green T-shirt. The text 'PEOPLE JUST DO SOMETHING' is displayed across the front. In the background is a grainy image of high-rise buildings.

Listen: People Just Do Something Live – comrades aren’t cringe, with leftwing US academic Jodi Dean

What's the difference between a party and a movement? Is communism really on the horizon? And how can the UK left get its act together? Professor Jodi Dean has some – but not all – of the answers Isaac and Priyanka crave…

George Colwey Priyanka Raval
George Colwey, Priyanka Raval and Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins

Hope Is Around The Corner

Look Up

Nikesh Shukla introduces his new Cable column, Hope Is Around the Corner, with a tale that begins with a picture of a twat, and an outdated racist slur.

Nikesh Shukla
Nikesh Shukla

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

This image features the logo and title for Bristol Unpacked, a podcast presented by The Bristol Cable. It includes stylized illustrations of host Neil Maggs and this week's guest, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer in yellow circles against a grey abstract background.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked, with Labour councillor Kirsty Tait on the Just Transition and how best to spend £20m in Hartcliffe

Neil asks Hartcliffe and Withywood representative Kirsty Tait about the government money the neighbourhood is getting – and about the importance of putting working-class voices at the centre of climate conversations.

Alex Turner George Colwey Neil Maggs
Alex Turner, George Colwey and Neil Maggs
