We’ve Got Your Boy: Episode 1, Hurt people, hurt people
In early 2024, three teenage boys were fatally stabbed on Bristol’s streets within 18 days.It was a grim start to the new year – one that thrust the issue of serious youth violence in the city further into the spotlight.
What followed was a very public response from Bristol’s institutions – the police, the city council – promising they are doing all they can to stop further violence. We followed this response closely: it’s something of a playbook – the crisis response to tragedies.
The perpetrators of serious youth violence are often victims themselves, of failing systems of support that could have prevented needless loss of life. How can we stop it, if we don’t address its root causes?
Cable members get early access to all episodes.
Not a member yet?
Join us and be amongst the first to hear it!
Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.
Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.
The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.
We are on a mission to become sustainable, and to do that we need more members. Will you help us get there?Join the Cable today