We’ve Got Your Boy: Episode 1, Hurt people, hurt people

The perpetrators of serious youth violence are often victims themselves, of failing systems of support that if they worked properly could have prevented needless loss of life. How can we stop it, if we don’t address its root causes?

We've Got Your Boy
Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

In early 2024, three teenage boys were fatally stabbed on Bristol’s streets within 18 days.It was a grim start to the new year – one that thrust the issue of serious youth violence in the city further into the spotlight.

What followed was a very public response from Bristol’s institutions – the police, the city council – promising they are doing all they can to stop further violence. We followed this response closely: it’s something of a playbook – the crisis response to tragedies.

The perpetrators of serious youth violence are often victims themselves, of failing systems of support that could have prevented needless loss of life. How can we stop it, if we don't address its root causes?

Read more on: documentary, education, investigation, journalism, media, news, podcast, violence, youth

