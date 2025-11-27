We’ve Got Your Boy: Episode 2, Can’t Meet His Needs
After a spate of serious youth violence last year, a wide-ranging review was launched by the Keeping Bristol Safe Partnership – a group of organisations including the city council and police.
Researchers gathered information local services held about 10 young people who were involved in three different incidents – including those connected to the murders of three teenage boys, Max Dixon, Mason Rist and Darrian Williams.
The review found that all of the young people involved were from communities that are minoritised in different ways. Similar issues were raised in every case: things like poverty, exclusion from school, special educational needs (SEN).
In this episode, we trace Bristol young people’s journey on what’s become known as the school to prison pipeline – paying particular attention to the impact of suspensions, exclusions, managed moves, and a crisis in SEN provision.
Cable members get early access to all episodes.
Not a member yet?
Join us and be amongst the first to hear it!
Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.
Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.
The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.
We are on a mission to become sustainable, and to do that we need more members. Will you help us get there?Join the Cable today