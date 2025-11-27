We’ve Got Your Boy: Episode 2, Can’t Meet His Needs The role of school exclusions in serious youth violence, and what a safeguarding review tells us about the issue

After a spate of serious youth violence last year, a wide-ranging review was launched by the Keeping Bristol Safe Partnership – a group of organisations including the city council and police.

Researchers gathered information local services held about 10 young people who were involved in three different incidents – including those connected to the murders of three teenage boys, Max Dixon, Mason Rist and Darrian Williams.

The review found that all of the young people involved were from communities that are minoritised in different ways. Similar issues were raised in every case: things like poverty, exclusion from school, special educational needs (SEN).

In this episode, we trace Bristol young people’s journey on what’s become known as the school to prison pipeline – paying particular attention to the impact of suspensions, exclusions, managed moves, and a crisis in SEN provision.

