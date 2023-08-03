Join us
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Babbasa CEO Poku Osei on changing the system from the inside

In the wake of the recent murder of St Pauls teenager Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, Neil talks to Poku Osei from Babbasa who aim to empower young people from local income and ethnic minority households.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Poku Osei transitioned from hustling to sell sugar and DVDs in Ghana to running one of Bristol’s most celebrated social enterprises. Babbasa focuses on helping young people access and thrive with new opportunities, including through alliances with corporates and big institutions.

But does this ‘social mobility’ approach undermine more wide scale change by lifting up individuals but not addressing why their communities are underserved? Neil and Poku get philosophical and pragmatic on whether a system can or should be changed from the inside.

