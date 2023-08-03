Poku Osei transitioned from hustling to sell sugar and DVDs in Ghana to running one of Bristol’s most celebrated social enterprises. Babbasa focuses on helping young people access and thrive with new opportunities, including through alliances with corporates and big institutions.

But does this ‘social mobility’ approach undermine more wide scale change by lifting up individuals but not addressing why their communities are underserved? Neil and Poku get philosophical and pragmatic on whether a system can or should be changed from the inside.