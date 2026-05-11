Welcome back after a short break to Bristol Unpacked, and the start of our new season running through until summer 2026.

For the first episode we welcome Yassin Mohamud, a Green councillor since 2021 for Lawrence Hill, the ward that includes Barton Hill, which as well as sitting within the controversion East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood scheme was the scene of the chaotic Barton House tower block evacuation in 2023.

Lawrence Hill is a busy, diverse inner-city area where there is always plenty to keep local politicians on their toes, from crime to poor housing to the notorious flooding underpass.

In the week this episode goes live Yassin will be sworn in as Bristol’s Lord Mayor – the first in our city to come from the Somali community. While the lord mayor is mostly a ceremonial role, he’s pledged to use to bring people back together and ensure everyone feels listened to.

We’re keen to hear more about how his background in community advocacy and dealing with difficult issues might help him do that. We also get into the importance of his identity in these divided, and how his new platform can help challenge harmful anti-immigrant attitudes – which were amplified last year by Reform’s West of England mayoral candidate Arron Banks, who accused Bristol’s Somalis of being at the forefront of crime.

Hope you enjoy the chat, we’ll be back again in two weeks.

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