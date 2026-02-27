Join us
Reader survey: Help us report on the safety of energy drinks

Investigations

Have you or someone you know experienced a health issue after consuming energy drinks? We want to hear from you

Bristol Cable

The Bristol Cable has teamed up with The Examination, a US-based newsroom that covers global public health, to report on the safety and health effects of energy drinks. Our team also includes reporters from Investico, an investigative journalism platform based in the Netherlands.

We want to hear from people who have experienced or observed a health or safety problem after consuming energy drinks to help us with this long-term, cross-border investigation. Please fill out this brief survey below to share your experience.

 

