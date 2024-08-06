“But [the far-right] were outnumbered from the beginning, and us being here to take a stand gives them something else to focus on, so they can’t just rampage around,” she adds.

Her partner, who stepped in to support a Black man being attacked in Castle Park, was among those who suffered the consequences of stepping in – not just by putting himself in harm’s way, but by being arrested for it.

He was one of 17 people so far arrested for their involvement. Three people have been charged and 13 have been released on bail, including Emma’s partner, conditions that include not to enter the city centre while a police investigation continues.

Clashes broke out, with the police struggling to keep the protesters and counter-protesters separate. Emma’s partner, who is Kurdish, stepped in to stop a group of far-right protesters who were advancing on and swinging punches at a Black man, only to be arrested himself.

The main culprit got away. Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Emma’s partner and the man he tried to defend were pinned to the floor by officers in riot gear, their heads pushed into the grass. A protester they had been clashing with was also detained, but the force used against him was notably less severe.

Legal observers, witnesses who had footage of the incident, tried to reason with the police officers, who shoved them backwards. Emma’s partner asked an officer where Emma was, and an officer, in a strikingly aggressive tone, told him she had gone home.

She hadn’t. She was just a few metres away, shaken and tearful.

“Given that the guys who attacked [them] weren’t arrested – I saw one of them in footage from outside the hotel later in the evening – shows the priorities of the police,” Emma tells the Cable. “They’ve got a racist mob, they should not attack the victims of the hate crime, you should take the attackers.”

Questions were also rightly raised about why the police took so long to arrive at the Mercure hotel, given the warnings and the clear indication that it would be a target for the far right. The ‘Stop the Boats’ protest material stated that their march would lead to Redcliff Hill, where the hotel is located.

The focus for the police, clearly, was the outbreaks of violence in the park, which eventually reached Bristol Bridge. Officers used dogs and horses to drive them back over the bridge, south of the river.