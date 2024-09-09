Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Listen: The Debrief – race riots, trade union resistance and lessons from history

Priyanka Raval interviews journalist Adam Quarshie about trade unions’ response to far-right unrest, how they can do more for migrant workers, and whether their past relationship with racism needs to be reckoned with.

A cardboard placard showing a swastika being thrown in a bin is raised above a city street full of people protesting
The Debrief
Adam Quarshie Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Adam Quarshie, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey
(Can’t see this? click here)

The scale of the far-right presence in Bristol this summer caught trade unionists – as it did many people – by surprise.

Matt Hollinshead, a local organiser, went as far as telling journalist Adam Quarshie that “quite disastrous complacency” had hampered the response on 3 August, when hostile groups laid siege to a city-centre hotel known to house asylum-seekers.

Since the race riots, as this week’s Debrief guest Adam wrote recently, unions have begun getting their act together and founded an anti-racist taskforce, designed to coordinate demonstrations opposing the far-right across the South West.

But the reporting – part of the Cable’s This Better Work series exploring workers’ rights and industrial action – did not simply chronicle the steps taken by trade unions to stand up to fascism.

It also posed chewy questions about what unions’ role in anti-fascism should be – and whether they need to look inwards as well as out. For instance, while highlighting the government’s role in stoking animosity towards migrant workers, Adekunle Akinola, vice-chair of the Unison Black members self-organised group in the South West, pointed out that unions could also do more to show their support for these workers.

Nor have unions always set an example, with some having embraced racist policies in the past, while the far right has also previously targeted their membership – historically comprising large numbers of white working-class people. This is the same demographic being presented, in a way often woefully lacking in nuance, as being at the centre of anti-migrant activity in the UK.

But what does history say about the sources of fascist agitation in this country? What has organised labour’s response been to past race riots? And what should unions be doing now in order to play a meaningful role in pushing back a resurgent far right?

Join Adam Quarshie and your Debrief host Priyanka Raval for a fascinating deep dive into these questions and more.

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

Read more on: race and racism, trade unions

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

The Debrief

Busy crowd of counter protesters on old market, placard in the centre reads "fascists are the minority"

Listen: The Debrief: No far right in sight… Bristol’s victory over hatred

Join Cable journalists discussing what’s driving the far-right violence across the country, and our city’s incredible show of solidarity as thousands took to the streets to say no to racist, xenophobic hatred.

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Sean Morrison, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

Reports

A large crowd gather in the road on a city street.

Huge counter demo in Bristol sends clear message that far right not welcome – as it happened

After the Bristol riot on Saturday, Cable reporters were live at the scene as counter protesters returned to the streets to stand up to the far right.

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval Matty Edwards
Sean Morrison, Priyanka Raval and Matty Edwards

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Features

A crowd of counter protesters by Castle Park, with one holding up a placard saying 'Fuck off fascists'

Long Read: Bristol took a stand against the far right, and it’s preparing to do it all over again

As the dust settles on the weekends’ clashes, the Cable reflects on the evening’s events - the racism, the resistance and the tensions that fuelled them.

Priyanka Raval Sean Morrison
Priyanka Raval and Sean Morrison

together for change

VIDEO: Chief constable challenged on ‘anti-racist policing’ progress and stop and search reform

It’s been a year since Avon and Somerset’s chief constable Sarah Crew admitted her service was institutionally racist, but what is she actually doing about it?

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval
Sean Morrison, Paula Romero and Priyanka Raval

Area in Focus

A woman and a man stand smiling in the hall of a community centre

How St Paul’s residents fought to make the Malcolm X Centre a space for the community

The Malcolm X Centre on Ashley Road is one of Bristol’s most well-known and treasured community venues. What’s less well remembered is the struggle local people went through to lay the foundations for that status.

Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning