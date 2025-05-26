Join us
Listen: People Just Do Something Live, with ex-Tribune editor Taj Ali on class, left politics and finding hope in the heart of Luton

Former Tribune editor Taj Ali chats to Priyanka and Isaac on the disconnect between working-class voters and the left, joining the dots between people and communities, and lessons from his hometown.

Two individuals smiling at the camera, standing close together. One is wearing a 'Bristol Cable' branded T-shirt and the other a plain green T-shirt. The text 'PEOPLE JUST DO SOMETHING' is displayed across the front. In the background is a grainy image of high-rise buildings.
Reports
George Colwey Priyanka Raval
George Colwey, Priyanka Raval and Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins

At the back end of the pandemic, Taj Ali had recently graduated and was working 12-hour shifts in a naan bread factory in his home town of Luton.

Less than five years on, he’s a prominent voice on workers’ rights, class and politics, having been “given a chance” by esteemed left magazine Tribune, where he became industrial correspondent and then editor.

If you’re a regular listener you’ll not be that surprised to hear that your hosts Priyanka and Isaac are salivating to dive into all those topics with Taj for this – the historic first one of PJDS’s new monthly live events from Bristol’s Cube Microplex.

At this moment of political flux, why do left politics and working-class voters feel so out of step with each other – and how are right-wing populists so adept at widening the gap? Is the whole idea of trade unions as hotbeds of Marxist doctrine a myth in the first place? What does effective community organising, based on common struggles rather than divisive narratives, look like?

Taj Ali, who came up in the same town as Andrew Tate and Tommy Robinson – at a school he calls “Robinson’s worst nightmare” – and made his name reporting on workers’ rights and the aftermath of 2024’s riots, has plenty to say on these questions and many more.

“Our priority has got to be changing how we engage, actively trying to speak to people we’ve never spoken to before,” says Taj, who is working on a book on British South Asian political activism. “It’s joining the dots – the most powerful thing we can do is to try and connect individuals and communities with each other.”

That’s as good a place as any to start with another fascinating chat – and if you can’t wait for more we are back at the Cube this week, Tuesday 27 May, with tireless nightlife champion Annie McGann. See you down there…

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.

