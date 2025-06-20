Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Looking at the world through the lens of empathy

Reports

Jaldeep walks the streets with Bristol resident Anela Wood, who is blind, to understand how everyday streets become dangerous obstacle courses, from overgrown bushes to silent e-scooters. Through her work with Sight Loss Councils, she’s pushing for lasting change in how we design and care for public spaces.

Jaldeep Katwala
Jaldeep Katwala

It’s a gloriously hot June day in Fishponds, the sort that pulls people outdoors to bask in the sun. But for Anela Wood and her husband, who are both blind, days like this can feel more threatening than freeing. The streets of their neighbourhood become a hidden obstacle course—full of dangers that those with sight rarely notice.

I walk with Anela along Manor Road, trying to understand what it means to navigate the world without vision. Her long cane, tipped with a soft “tennis ball” end, sweeps from side to side like a sixth sense, helping her locate kerbs, uneven pavements, and trip hazards. But it can’t detect objects at head height—overhanging branches, scaffolding poles, jutting signs. The risks are constant and unpredictable.

These experiences fuel her activism, Anela is a dedicated volunteer with the West of England Sight Loss Council, one of 25 across the UK funded by the Thomas Pocklington Trust. These groups, led by blind and partially sighted people, work directly with organisations to make life more accessible—from transport and health to culture and public spaces.

Her story is a plea for empathy; to redesign our streets with everyone in mind.

Hidden Hazards

Anela Wood, West of England Sight Loss Council volunteer, describing obstacles she faces in the street

“Sometimes you get a face full of bushes,” Anela says, adding overgrown plants can even force her into the road, swapping one danger for another. Parked cars pose a similar threat, especially those with low bumpers or wing mirrors that jut into her path. “My cane just went underneath that vehicle,” she says. “I could have quite easily walked into it.”

The high street has become more hostile since COVID, with café tables, chairs, and A-boards increasingly cluttering pavements. Anela calls it a constant source of “stress and anxiety” that begins before she even leaves the house. “There’s no such thing as quickly popping to the shops,” she says. “I have to plan around things like bin day and the weather.”

The rise of electric vehicles and e-scooters – quiet by design – presents a new and growing threat. For visually impaired pedestrians who rely on sound cues, this shift is disorienting. “It’s a massive sensory overload,” she says. “You’re trying to listen for cars while avoiding obstacles.”

Each journey becomes a calculation. “Do I step into the road and risk being hit by a car,” she asks, “or stay on the pavement and get hit in the face with something?”

Advocacy in action

Born with congenital glaucoma, she had limited vision as a child—enough to see shapes and colours, but never enough to read or recognise faces. At 11, surgery on one eye went wrong, leading to complete vision loss. At 19, a detached retina in her other eye left her completely blind. Today, she has no light perception at all.

But rather than retreat, Anela has become a campaigner, with the West of England Sight Loss Council. A standout campaign is “Cut It Back,” which pushes councils and residents to tackle overhanging foliage that encroaches on pavements. 

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning

Another tool is the “sim spec walk,” where decision-makers wear simulation glasses to get a sense of what it’s like to navigate the city without sight. “After a sim spec walk, they really understand the issues,” says Yahya Pandor, Engagement Manager for the Sight Loss Councils in the Southwest in comments to the Cable. “But long-term change? That’s where they fall short.”

Persistence is essential, Anela adds. “If you don’t stay on their back, things go back to normal.” In places like Manor Road, where street clutter has only increased since the pandemic, the barriers can feel endless.

“We’re not just complaining—we’re offering solutions,” she adds. “We want to help build a city that works for everyone.”

Yahya Pandor, Thomas Pocklington Trust’s Engagement Manager for Sight Loss Councils in the South West

Through the lens of empathy

Yahya puts it simply: “Look at the world through the lens of empathy.” Streets aren’t just for people with perfect sight or steady footing. Accessibility also affects wheelchair users, people with mobility aids, older people, and parents with prams. Small choices—parking on pavements, leaving bins out, letting hedges grow wild—can have outsized consequences for others.

Anela Wood, West of England Sight Loss Council volunteer, talks about how people should respond to her

Anela’s message to the people of Bristol is clear and practical: “Cut back your foliage. Don’t leave it hanging into the street.” Her plea to the authorities is for follow-through and consistency—not one-off gestures but sustained attention.

Her advice for interacting with someone using a cane is equally simple: “Ask, don’t assume.” A quick “Excuse me, are you okay?” is far better than grabbing someone unexpectedly. “I’m blind, not deaf,” she says, dryly.

Overgrown foliage obstructing pavements

Bristol is becoming harder to navigate, Anela observes. More cars, more scooters, more clutter. But she believes change is possible. With enough voices, enough pressure, and enough empathy, streets can be designed with everyone in mind.

As someone who is disabled, I feel Anela’s frustrations in my own body. I walk with a stick; she walks with a cane. Mine helps me stay upright. Hers reaches forward, reading the world as she moves through it. I recognise that blend of caution and determination, the need to plan even the simplest trip. And I understand the weariness that comes from navigating spaces not made with us in mind.

What Anela shows is that this isn’t just about one person’s struggle—it’s about a city’s priorities. Accessibility is not a favour. It’s a right. And it starts by looking again at the streets we thought we knew, and seeing them not just through our own eyes—but through hers.

Tell your friends…

Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable, and to do that we need more members. Will you help us get there?

Join the Cable today

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked – from Wigan to LA, via Eastville, with Bristol Northern Soul Club

Neil chats to Bristol Northern Soul Club’s Levanna McLean and Eve Arslett about the scene’s resurgence – and how the Eastville Club has become an unlikely place of pilgrimage

Alex Turner George Colwey Neil Maggs
Alex Turner, George Colwey and Neil Maggs

Music

Blazing the fire: Sound system culture through the generations

Sound system culture arrived with the Windrush Generation and took root in St Paul's and Easton, where speaker stacks became monuments to belonging, resistance, and Black identity.

Adam Quarshie
Adam Quarshie

People Just Do Something

Two individuals smiling at the camera, standing close together. One is wearing a 'Bristol Cable' branded T-shirt and the other a plain green T-shirt. The text 'PEOPLE JUST DO SOMETHING' is displayed across the front. In the background is a grainy image of high-rise buildings.

Listen: People Just Do Something Live – nightlife campaigner Annie McGann urges you to get out more

Tireless advocate for Bristol’s nightlife Annie McGann on formative experiences, the thrill of discovering your tribe in the small hours, and finding activism in the council’s planning portal.

George Colwey Priyanka Raval
George Colwey, Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins and Priyanka Raval

People's History

19th century photograph of Bristol Harbour, with large boats on the River Frome in the foreground.

Blockade runners: The grim history of the Bristol ships that helped US slave states

The American Civil War ended 160 years ago with the victory of the Union and the abolition of slavery. But many Bristolians supported the losing side and indirectly profited from enslaved labour.

Eugene Byrne
Eugene Byrne

Callouts

Callouts: Join our first Newspaper Club

As part of the 2025 Indie News Week’s “No News is Bad News” initiative, The Bristol Cable is opening its newsroom doors exclusively to its...

Sign Up
Siddhartha Kurapati

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked – high sheriff Kalpna Woolf on connecting people through food and battling for boardroom diversity

Neil chats to Kalpna Woolf on her journey from west London migrant kid to BBC head of production, cookbook author and boardroom diversity advocate – as well asking what exactly a high sheriff gets up to.

Alex Turner George Colwey Neil Maggs
Alex Turner, George Colwey and Neil Maggs
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning