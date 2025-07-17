Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable
Smiling revellers in front of a colourful banner at a Pride parade.

Photo essay: Booty Bass at Bristol Pride 2025

Photography

At this year's Pride, Bristol DJ collective Booty Bass led a parade made up of queer people from the global majority in a reminder of the event's radically inclusive origins.

Emli Bendixen

I’ll be honest: I generally don’t attend Pride.

Noisy parades have rarely been my way of marking my queerness and now that I am a parent of a child sensitive to loud people and places, the incentive is even smaller. I’ve also long viewed commercially sponsored Pride events in this country as little more than a vehicle for large corporations to pay their way to a day’s redemption.

But this year, Pride marches felt necessary. It felt as if Pride needed to return to its roots of protest, particularly in the context of the Supreme Court’s ruling in April that the legal definition of a woman should be based on ‘biological sex’, which many see as a threat to trans rights.

In Bristol, 25,000 people came out to march against the anti-trans rhetoric that has dominated the conversation both in the UK and around the world. 

A smiling woman holds a placard in front of two women with pride flags.
Bristolians of all generations take to the streets for Pride.

The organisers of Bristol Pride rightly don’t allow trans-exclusionary groups and all through the city — between the rainbows and the sparkles — people marched with Palestinian flags, anti-racist placards and messages of support for our trans siblings.

The march, which stretched through the city centre, felt unapologetic, joyous and celebratory, without shying away from the political. It was led by Booty Bass, a Bristol-based collective of queer-identifying DJs from the global majority. Alongside a bicycle sound system, they danced their way through the city, reminding Bristolians of Pride’s radical and inclusive roots. 

A group of people smiling and wearing rainbow colours and facepaint.
Rainbow flags and rainbow facepaint, Anchor Road.

Two people on roller skates, one holding a rainbow fan, in front of a group of people.
Members of Bristol Roller Derby team skate through Anchor Square.

A man dressed in a gold hat, colourful outfit and gold boots in a large group of people.
A strong candidate for outfit of the day, seen on Anchor Road.

Someone holding an umbrella wearing an outfit of matching colour.
An exquisite outfit/umbrella combo.

A group of people in colourful costumes smile and laugh as they march down the street.
Revellers marching down Anchor Road.

Two people walking down the street holding a dog. One man and the dog both wearing pink.
Matching outfits, Baldwin Street.

People smiling and wearing matching rainbow hats and placards.
Rainbow hats, flags and scarves.

A large group of people dancing behind a colourful sign.
The Booty Bass parade comes to an end, near the Harbourside.

Read more on: bristol pride, community, lgbt+

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Features

A group of people dancing together in a nightclub with pink walls

Joy as resistance: Inside the club night changing Bristol’s queer scene

With violence and political hostility towards trans and queer people on the rise, club night Soft Butch has become a vital space for community, connection, and liberation

Roshan De Stone
Roshan De Stone

Your Bristol Life

Listen: Love Her – how Weekenders made space for women’s music

As part of this series of podcasts about underrepresented parts of Bristol’s history, this is a homage to Weekenders, a women's music night that started in the late 90s.

Mary Milton

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Bristol Cathedral’s city chaplain Phil Nott, a reverend on a mission for social justice

Reverend Nott does not fit the stereotypical image of an Anglican priest. How can this LGBTQ+ ally, and outspoken voice on the Church's historical role in racism and injustice, work with an institution steeped in conservatism? 

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn George Colwey
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Features

Image at the The House of Savalon, Bristol (credit: Charley Williams)

Meet the new queer collectives pushing the boundaries of Bristol’s nightlife

For a city of its size, Bristol is not overrun with dedicated queer nightlife spaces. But since coronavirus restrictions have eased, several new groups of creatives have set out to change things.

Andy Leake
Andy Leake

Photography

Image of a participant walking at the Bristol Ball, organised by Bristol Ballroom Community (credit: Darren Shepherd)

Bristol goes to the ball

Ballroom culture, which Bristol photographer Darren Shepherd describes as 'the personification of queer resilience and queer joy', has been enjoying a resurgence in our city.

Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

Your Bristol Life

Listen: Old Market (REMIXED) by Tom Marshman and Bernie Hodges

Your Bristol Life is a new series of five podcasts shining a light on underrepresented aspects of Bristol's history. This BCfm series was made with the Bristol Cable, Bristol History Podcast and In The Dark.

Tom Brothwell Marcus Smith
Tom Brothwell and Marcus Smith
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning