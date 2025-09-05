The Bristol Cable – Merchandise Design Contest

From the Ground Up: The People’s Media

For over 11 years, The Bristol Cable has been a beacon of independent journalism and has reshaped the way Bristol is reported. Without fear or corporate pressures, the Cable has been resolute in its stance to hold those in power accountable and stand by the communities in need. Our journalism isn’t done from behind closed doors, but through transparent conversations with Bristol.In our bid to champion the art along with the artist, we invite the community at large to design our latest series of merchandise that helps us sustain our ink!

Reflecting our ethos, the theme for the contest is “From the Ground Up: The People’s Media“.

Share with us your designs through this form and help us bring forth our latest official merchandise, made by Bristolians, for Bristolians.

Submit your entries here.

Prize

£500 cash prize for the winning design

for the winning design £100 for materials to create the physical mock-ups (mug, sticker, t-shirt, photo call backdrop print model)

to create the physical mock-ups (mug, sticker, t-shirt, photo call backdrop print model) Your work featured on official merch & promotional materials

Public exhibition at our AGM + full artist credit

Design Guidelines

Theme Focus : Designs must reflect “From the Ground Up: The People’s Media” – emphasizing community-driven journalism, grassroots reporting, and Bristol’s unique identity

: Designs must reflect “From the Ground Up: The People’s Media” – emphasizing community-driven journalism, grassroots reporting, and Bristol’s unique identity Brand Alignment : Designs should reflect The Cable’s values of independence, transparency, accountability, and community engagement.

: Designs should reflect The Cable’s values of independence, transparency, accountability, and community engagement. Technical Requirements : Submit high-resolution files (300 DPI minimum) in PNG, PDF, or vector formats suitable for printing on various merchandise

: Submit high-resolution files (300 DPI minimum) in PNG, PDF, or vector formats suitable for printing on various merchandise Versatility : Consider how designs will work across different items (t-shirts, tote bags, mugs, etc.) and colour backgrounds

: Consider how designs will work across different items (t-shirts, tote bags, mugs, etc.) and colour backgrounds Readability : Ensure any text is legible at various sizes and maintains impact when scaled down

: Ensure any text is legible at various sizes and maintains impact when scaled down Originality : All designs must be original work – no copyrighted images, fonts requiring licenses, or plagiarised content

: All designs must be original work – no copyrighted images, fonts requiring licenses, or plagiarised content Community Spirit : Designs should feel inclusive and representative of Bristol’s diverse communities

: Designs should feel inclusive and representative of Bristol’s diverse communities Professional Quality : While creativity is encouraged, designs should be print-ready and professionally executed

: While creativity is encouraged, designs should be print-ready and professionally executed Rights: By submitting, you grant The Bristol Cable usage rights for merchandise production and promotion

Deadline: Monday, 22 September 2025

Read the full terms and conditions.