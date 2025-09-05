Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

The Bristol Cable – Merchandise Design Contest

Reports
Siddhartha Kurapati

From the Ground Up: The People’s Media

For over 11 years, The Bristol Cable has been a beacon of independent journalism and has reshaped the way Bristol is reported. Without fear or corporate pressures, the Cable has been resolute in its stance to hold those in power accountable and stand by the communities in need. Our journalism isn’t done from behind closed doors, but through transparent conversations with Bristol.In our bid to champion the art along with the artist, we invite the community at large to design our latest series of merchandise that helps us sustain our ink!

Reflecting our ethos, the theme for the contest is “From the Ground Up: The People’s Media“.

Share with us your designs through this form and help us bring forth our latest official merchandise, made by Bristolians, for Bristolians.

Submit your entries here.

Prize

  • £500 cash prize for the winning design
  • £100 for materials to create the physical mock-ups (mug, sticker, t-shirt, photo call backdrop print model)
  • Your work featured on official merch & promotional materials
  • Public exhibition at our AGM + full artist credit

Design Guidelines 

  • Theme Focus: Designs must reflect “From the Ground Up: The People’s Media” – emphasizing community-driven journalism, grassroots reporting, and Bristol’s unique identity
  • Brand Alignment: Designs should reflect The Cable’s values of independence, transparency, accountability, and community engagement.
  • Technical Requirements: Submit high-resolution files (300 DPI minimum) in PNG, PDF, or vector formats suitable for printing on various merchandise
  • Versatility: Consider how designs will work across different items (t-shirts, tote bags, mugs, etc.) and colour backgrounds
  • Readability: Ensure any text is legible at various sizes and maintains impact when scaled down
  • Originality: All designs must be original work – no copyrighted images, fonts requiring licenses, or plagiarised content
  • Community Spirit: Designs should feel inclusive and representative of Bristol’s diverse communities
  • Professional Quality: While creativity is encouraged, designs should be print-ready and professionally executed
  • Rights: By submitting, you grant The Bristol Cable usage rights for merchandise production and promotion

Deadline: Monday, 22 September 2025

Read the full terms and conditions.

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Edition 41

In love and in limbo: Queer migrants who found love in a hostile environment

For queer migrants, building a life in the UK means navigating a hostile immigration system - steep visa fees, sponsorship hurdles, and uncertain futures. Roshan De Stone meets some of the people who found love and belonging, in spite of it all.

Roshan De Stone
Roshan De Stone

Edition 41

Moyah: Sound of survival

MoYah — rapper, Afrofusion artist, activist — sits down with The Cable to trace his journey from Mozambique to Portugal to the UK, and how that path shaped his sound and sense of self

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Edition 41

 I came to the UK for a better future — now I’m stuck in the visa trap

After arriving on a Student visa, Telojo Emina had just two years post-graduation to find a sponsor — or leave the UK. This is her story of building a life caught between limbo and a ticking clock

Telojo Emina
Telojo Emina

Edition 41

Underpaid, over-policed and under threat: Bristol’s delivery drivers at the sharp end of government’s immigration crackdown

As a government crackdown on 'illegal working' in the gig economy intensifies, The Cable investigate how it’s affecting riders and what it takes to resist immigration raids

Adam Quarshie Sean Morrison
Adam Quarshie and Sean Morrison

Photography

In pictures: Antifascists assemble outside Mercure Hotel to oppose anti-migrant protesters

In this stunning photo essay, Suzanne Celerier captures another day of resistance in Bristol as antifascists gathered to oppose a hotel protest organised by the far right

Suzanne Celerier

Edition 41

Bristol: A City of Solidarity

Across the nation, far-right anti-migrant narratives amplified by the heritage media are fuelling hatred and misinformation. In response, we centre this edition on migration—celebrating Bristol’s diverse communities, examining the challenges they face under the persistent hostile environment and ...

Bristol Cable
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning