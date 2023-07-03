Join us
Jeremy Corbyn on local news, media ownership and politics for the many

We caught up with the ex-Labour leader at June’s Bristol Transformed festival, to discuss his Peace & Justice Project’s local news initiative and whether making jam is, in fact, political.

Video
Eliz Mizon Priyanka Raval
Eliz Mizon, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

Jeremy Corbyn was invited to this year’s Bristol Transformed, the city’s progressive festival of ideas, to speak about his Peace & Justice Project, and also to make a batch of jam live on stage.

Outside the Malcolm X Centre, where his session was taking place, the Cable cornered him for a chat.

Watch our reporter Priyanka Raval in conversation with the former Labour leader discussing the Peace & Justice Project’s local ‘news clubs’, how sustainability and politics are inextricably linked, and of course making jam.

Read more on: journalism, politics

