Jeremy Corbyn was invited to this year’s Bristol Transformed, the city’s progressive festival of ideas, to speak about his Peace & Justice Project, and also to make a batch of jam live on stage.
Outside the Malcolm X Centre, where his session was taking place, the Cable cornered him for a chat.
Watch our reporter Priyanka Raval in conversation with the former Labour leader discussing the Peace & Justice Project’s local ‘news clubs’, how sustainability and politics are inextricably linked, and of course making jam.
