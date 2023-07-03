Jeremy Corbyn was invited to this year’s Bristol Transformed, the city’s progressive festival of ideas, to speak about his Peace & Justice Project, and also to make a batch of jam live on stage.

Outside the Malcolm X Centre, where his session was taking place, the Cable cornered him for a chat.

Watch our reporter Priyanka Raval in conversation with the former Labour leader discussing the Peace & Justice Project’s local ‘news clubs’, how sustainability and politics are inextricably linked, and of course making jam.