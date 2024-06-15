Cable Live x Bristol Transformed – SpyCops with Tom Fowler

This is the first of a short series of talks recorded at the Bristol Transformed festival 2024 – a grassroots and volunteer-led festival of radical politics, arts and culture for which the Bristol Cable was a media partner.
Throughout this series, you’ll hear from a range of voices, including Cable journalists, talking on topics with a focus on political organising.
For this talk, titled SpyCops, Transformed volunteer Clair Muscat sat down with self professed “anarchist bloke from Newport” Tom Fowler to discuss his ongoing activism in relation to the infiltration of several activist groups by undercover police officers spanning decades.
Comments
