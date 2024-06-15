Join us
Cable Live x Bristol Transformed – SpyCops with Tom Fowler

In SpyCops, the first of a short series of talks recorded at Bristol Transformed 2024, Clair Muscat and Tom Fowler discuss police infiltration of activist groups.

George Colwey
This is the first of a short series of talks recorded at the Bristol Transformed festival 2024 – a grassroots and volunteer-led festival of radical politics, arts and culture for which the Bristol Cable was a media partner.

Throughout this series, you’ll hear from a range of voices, including Cable journalists, talking on topics with a focus on political organising.

For this talk, titled SpyCops, Transformed volunteer Clair Muscat sat down with self professed “anarchist bloke from Newport” Tom Fowler to discuss his ongoing activism in relation to the infiltration of several activist groups by undercover police officers spanning decades.

Read more on: human rights, police

