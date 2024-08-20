Join us
2024 AGM: Help shape the Cable’s future and hear from inside our latest campaign to end Section 60

The Bristol Cable is not your average newspaper: we get together with members of the coop to plan ahead.

An audience listens to two speakers on stage
Cable Community News
The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable

When: 7:00pm, Thursday 26th September 2024 (arrive from 6:45 for a 7pm start!)

Where: The Station, Silver Street, BS1 2AG

Are you sick and tired of poor quality local news covered in ads? Are you fed up with of out of touch mainstream media? Do you want to take on the toxic influence of the right-wing press?

Then you should come along to the Bristol Cable’s 10th AGM. Unlike any other paper in the city, we’re owned by our readers, so that means every year we see democratic media in action. Members of the Cable are invited to come hear what we’ve been working on, vote on decisions and get involved in the running of the organisation.

This year, we’ll be hearing from reporter Sean Morrison about our new campaign saying no to Section 60, a special power allowing police to stop and search people without any suspicion. Our reporting into the police response to recent spate of stabbing in the city has exposed how this is not only harmful and traumatising intervention that disproportionately targets people of colour, including children, but it’s also ineffective.

As part of the campaign, we’re calling on Avon and Somerset Police to Avon and Somerset Police should commit to not using Section 60 again, review the ‘consultation’ officers had with the community before and after its use this year, and acknowledge it didn’t have direct consent for using the power.

After hearing about Sean’s brilliant reporting on this important topic, there’ll be a chance to get involved in the campaign, alongside other free-flowing discussions about our journalism, how to reach financial sustainability and how to do your bit for the coop.

We’ll also be electing new directors to our board (democratic media in action!). If you’re interested in running, find out more here.

The evening is a chance to meet the staff team and other Cable members, with some food and drink (and maybe even some fun).

The event will be at The Station on Silver Street, where the Cable office is based. So come along and help shape the Cable going into the future!

(If you’re not yet a member of the Bristol Cable, you can sign up so that you can come along to the AGM.)

