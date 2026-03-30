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Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Kerri Matthews – what happens to families when parents go to prison?

Kerri, from Brentry’s EveryFamily charity, talks to Neil about working with families where a parent is in prison, the shame and stigma children face and how the wider system needs to change after the failures of the austerity era.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Neil Maggs / Maggs Smart Media
Neil Maggs / Maggs Smart Media

What happens to families when a parent ends up in prison? That’s the topic we’re getting into this week on Unpacked – and it’s one that doesn’t get talked about enough, in part because of the shame and stigma involved.

Our guest is Kerri Matthews, one of the directors of the EveryFamily charity in Brentry, which started life as a community SureStart centre and nursery. She’s been with the organisation for nearly 15 years – the whole of the austerity era – since starting out as a family support worker.

With mainstream early years and family support funding under increasing pressure, over more than a decade EveryFamily has developed specialist services working with families where a parent is in prison, something Kerri’s been at the heart of. It currently leads on supporting families affected by parental offending across South Gloucestershire, Somerset and, via a contract with Avon and Somerset Police, Bristol.

So what is the impact on a child when their parent is jailed – something that’s been likened to a bereavement? What’s it like working with mums and dads to open up about their own feelings and relationships – and parenting – in the tough environment of a prison? And looking at the big picture, what needs to change in how we work with children and families, to give people the best chances in life?

Neil and Kerri get into all this and more, in this week’s Bristol Unpacked – hope you enjoy.

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

Read more on: children, crime, prison

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