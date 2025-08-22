In pictures: Antifascists assemble outside Mercure Hotel to oppose anti-migrant protesters In this stunning photo essay, Suzanne Celerier captures another day of resistance in Bristol as antifascists gathered to oppose a hotel protest organised by the far right

On 13 August, antifascist protesters assembled outside the Mercure Hotel on Welsh Back in Bristol city centre, in response to the threat of an anti-migrant protest organised by the ‘Great British National Protest’.

While small in number, the anti-migrant protesters are part of a larger trend, as a wave of aggressive protests outside hotels housing people seeking asylum spread across the country this summer.

The antifascist presence, which was at least 300-400 strong, was made up of a diverse range of Bristolians of all ages and backgrounds, with trade unionists particularly well represented. An older woman I spoke to, a member of the Bristol Trades Council, talked about the grim reality of having to confront the far right in what sometimes feels like a never-ending cycle.

While the antifascists gathered around the hotel entrance, at the other end of Welsh Back was a small group of anti-migrant protesters, who appeared from Castle Park waving Union Jack flags. It was an odd spectacle: frantic teenage boys and older women listening to nineties rap music spouting conspiratorial talking points while proudly holding British flags.

As the afternoon wore on, a refugee timidly peeked his head out of an upstairs window to observe us. He held up his phone to capture the chants of “refugees welcome!” rumbling through the streets, silencing the faint cries from the far right.

Photos by Suzanne Celerier