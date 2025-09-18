Join us
Callout: Become a Cable Director

Want to enable independent news media stand out from the noise of mainstream media? Stand to be a director of The Bristol Cable.

Callouts
Siddhartha Kurapati

Are you concerned about bias in mainstream media?
Do you want to help more Bristolians engage with independent journalism?
Do you want to make a difference by supporting a news organisation committed to rigorous, ethical reporting?

If so, apply to become a voluntary Bristol Cable director and help us strengthen our work and secure our future. We ask for just a few hours of your time each year, along with your expertise and experience.

Directors are elected by our 2,600+ members through an online vote, with results announced at our Annual General Meeting on Thursday 9 October.

Read on for more information about standing for election.

Director’s Profile

Since our beginnings in 2014, the Cable staff have been supported by a dedicated board of directors who act as critical friends and advisors to the co-op. See the current board here.

Being a board member is a responsibility, but it is also a rewarding, varied, and stimulating role. It’s a key way to contribute to the city, support the Cable’s mission, and develop your own skills and experience.

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

What makes us different?

