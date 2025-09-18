Callout: Become a Cable Director Want to enable independent news media stand out from the noise of mainstream media? Stand to be a director of The Bristol Cable.

Are you concerned about bias in mainstream media?

Do you want to help more Bristolians engage with independent journalism?

Do you want to make a difference by supporting a news organisation committed to rigorous, ethical reporting?

If so, apply to become a voluntary Bristol Cable director and help us strengthen our work and secure our future. We ask for just a few hours of your time each year, along with your expertise and experience.

Directors are elected by our 2,600+ members through an online vote, with results announced at our Annual General Meeting on Thursday 9 October.

Read on for more information about standing for election.

Since our beginnings in 2014, the Cable staff have been supported by a dedicated board of directors who act as critical friends and advisors to the co-op. See the current board here.

Being a board member is a responsibility, but it is also a rewarding, varied, and stimulating role. It’s a key way to contribute to the city, support the Cable’s mission, and develop your own skills and experience.