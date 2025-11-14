Series Overview A new investigative podcast series on school exclusions, child imprisonment, and the roots of serious youth violence. Starting here, on the outskirts of Bristol, Vinney Green secure children’s home.

In early 2024, three teenage boys were fatally stabbed on Bristol’s streets within 18 days. It was a grim start to the new year – one that thrust the issue of serious youth violence in the city further into the spotlight.

What followed was a very public response from the city’s institutions – the police, the city council – all promising they would do all they can to stop further bloodshed. But the crisis response to tragedies like these is something of a playbook.

In this new multi-part series, Cable reporter Sean Morrison explores how children and young people are failed by those who are meant to protect them – examining school exclusions, overpolicing and child imprisonment.

Speaking to experts, teachers and youth workers, survivors and families affected, this investigation traces the journey of children on what’s known as the school to prison pipeline – starting on the outskirts of Bristol, at Vinney Green secure unit.

How can we stop serious youth violence if we don’t address the root causes of it?

