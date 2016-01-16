Should rivers be given the same legal rights as humans?
After pushback from the council, one campaigner is now looking to test the waters of British law in an effort to protect the Avon from further pollution.

Billy Stockwell
Billy Stockwell

This week in Bristol: Surveillance of SEND parents sparks privacy fears

Your weekly digest also includes new details on plans for the Galleries redevelopment and insight into the council’s growing gender pay gap.

Sean Morrison
Alex Seabrook and Sean Morrison

Reports

Image of Simon Holmes, head teacher at St Philips Marsh Nursery School (credit: Aphra Evans)

Bristol’s nursery schools battle to stay afloat as government proposals offer lifeline

Alex Turner
Alex Turner
This Week in Bristol

This week in Bristol: St Monica’s Trust carer strikes end in deadlock

Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

Features

‘Drill music can be used for positive change’

For 35 years, Bristol has been home to a charity which lets prisoners create music on the inside. Now, a sister record label is supporting them to launch music careers after release.

Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

People's History

30 years since the Hartcliffe riots

Local historian Eugene Byrne explores the role of race, the media and the passage of time in how society views three riots that have taken place in the city.

Eugene Byrne

Reports

Residents refusing social housing offers could be removed from council waiting list

A consultation has been launched over a potential major shake-up of how the council allocates housing.

Alex Seabrook

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with captain of Bristol City Women’s Aimee Palmer

The women's Euros are heating up with higher attendances and broadcast figures than ever before. Bristol City's Aimee Palmer talks about growing interest in the women's game and the challenges along the way.

Aphra Evans Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Aphra Evans, Neil Maggs and Adam Cantwell-Corn

Reports

Lack of detail criticised in Western Harbour ‘vision’ to redevelop Cumberland Basin

Half of the homes will be affordable, but there is little detail to engage with at this stage, say councillors.

Alex Seabrook

Co-op Community

The Bristol Cable wins funding for ‘The Future of Cities’ solutions series

How can we develop cities fit for the future? Over the next year, the Cable will explore solutions being pioneered here in Bristol and around the world to answer this question.

The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable is more than just a newspaper, it's a community of 2,700 people

Co-op Community

Bristol’s mayor shouldn’t cherry pick which journalists attend his briefings

Local democracy reporters have been banned from attending Marvin Rees’ press conferences, sparking a boycott from local media outlets.

The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable

Callouts

Share your experiences of living in a high-rise

Do you have a positive story about the social aspects of living in a high-rise apartment building? Are you having problems with crime or antisocial behaviour, or with maintenance in a tower block that’s in disrepair?

The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable

Bristol Mayoral Referendum

The Cable view: Time to build a new political system in Bristol

After voting to scrap the mayoral system, Labour and the Greens have the opportunity to form a progressive alliance. But Bristol’s political culture needs work, too.

The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable
Should Bristol be a high-rise city? This series tells the stories of residents of an Easton tower block

Life in Lansdowne

‘He should have been removed long ago’

A man who exposed his genitals to women and children in a residential tower block continues to live among his victims.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Life in Lansdowne

‘Lansdowne isn’t safe for my boys, but the other options are just as bad’

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison
Bristol Unpacked Podcast

Fascinating and challenging conversations from characters on big topics facing the city and beyond.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Striking care workers at St Monica’s, with trade union organiser Josh Connor

At a time where each day brings new stories of industrial action, Neil Maggs speaks to Josh Connor, a Unison staffer standing with care workers on the picket line.

Aphra Evans Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Aphra Evans, Neil Maggs and Adam Cantwell-Corn

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Tom Morris, artistic director of Bristol Old Vic

Neil Maggs kicks off a new podcast series with a chat on theatre, who ‘the arts’ are for and what role the Kings Street institution plays in the city.

Aphra Evans Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Aphra Evans, Neil Maggs and Adam Cantwell-Corn

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Bristol Unpacked Paul Hassan, the community sector leader who says a mayor is best for the city and the vote is ‘self-indulgent’

The last of four episodes in a mini-series dedicated to understanding what’s at stake in Bristol’s upcoming mayoral referendum on 5 May.

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn Aphra Evans
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and Aphra Evans
Investigations

Uncovering injustice and wrongdoing

Investigations

From exclusion zones to convictions: How Bristol’s rough sleepers can be criminalised under controversial notices

The government has promised to scrap the Vagrancy Act, but campaigners fear this long-awaited reform could mean the use of other powers to target homeless people will become more widespread.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Investigations

Revealed: Parents taking legal action over mistreatment of son at special needs school

A former worker has also shed light on what happened before St Christopher's closed in 2019 and police investigated child cruelty.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

In Disrepair: Bristol's broken renting system

Revealed: The Disabled Bristolians waiting months and years to live in accessible homes

Housing adaptations for Disabled people should offer independence – but for many it's a prolonged bureaucratic nightmare.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards
Video

Video

Race, language and labels: what do people really think about the term ‘BAME’?

The government announced last month it was dropping the problematic term, but is it still useful in certain situations and are diversity initiatives still needed?

Priyanka Raval Aphra Evans
Priyanka Raval, Aphra Evans and Omar Powell

Video

‘People are scared’: A Russian who opposes war speaks out on state-controlled media and economic collapse

With the war in Ukraine entering its third week, this is what's happening on the other side of the border.

Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

Video

Watch: The new documentary celebrating Bristol’s inner-city walks

The film profiles a grassroots project called Slow Ways which hopes to get more people walking further – with all the associated benefits.

Aphra Evans David Mathias
Aphra Evans and David Mathias
Bristol and the Climate Crisis

Bristol and the Climate Crisis

Bristol Airport expansion case highlights loopholes in national climate policy, say campaigners

Lawyers bringing the anti-expansion case to the High Court want to emphasise that no one is considering the cumulative impact of regional airport expansions.

Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

Bristol and the Climate Crisis

‘Nobody was talking to people in the Mosque about climate change’

Abdul Malik’s ‘Muslim Guide to Climate Change’ has been recognised by Bristol’s project on community level climate action.

Adam Corner
Adam Corner

Reports

‘It’s what God is asking of me’: Bristol reverend, 80, will risk arrest again to raise awareness of climate crisis

Supporters cheered as Reverend Sue Parfitt had a conviction overturned by a judge.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison
A piece of the puzzle

Vibrant debates and big ideas, inspiring tales of innovators and people champions, and realistic solutions to some of the most pressing issues on our streets.

Addicted Bristol: Life and Death

Bristol’s drug problem is threatening lives more than ever. We’re launching a series of stories about the people fighting addiction, treating it and pushing for reform.

The Ice Cream Slavery Case

A five year investigation Thousands of Bristolians and tourists have bought ice creams from Lopresti ice cream vans at iconic city landmarks over the decades.

Bristol History Podcast

Bristol History Podcast is dedicated to exploring various aspects of Bristol’s history, hosted by Tom Brothwell. Produced in partnership with the Bristol Cable since April 2018.

Bristol History Podcast

Listen: Ann Yearsley, the working class Bristol poet who took on the slave trade

Brycchan Carey, Professor of English at Northumbria University, talks about the life and work of 18th century Bristolian poet and milkwoman, Ann Yearsley.

Tom Brothwell

Bristol History Podcast

Listen: Meet Bristol’s ballooning pioneer Don Cameron

Cameron Balloons created the first modern hot air balloon in Western Europe, and it has since become a beloved symbol of the city.

Tom Brothwell

Bristol History Podcast

LISTEN: Telling the stories from Bristol LGBTQ people going back 300 years

Andrew Foyle from Outstories Bristol, a volunteer community history group, discusses the stories of LGBTQ people throughout Bristol’s history from the 17th century to the present day.

Tom Brothwell
