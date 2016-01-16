Latest stories
This week in Bristol: Surveillance of SEND parents sparks privacy fears
Your weekly digest also includes new details on plans for the Galleries redevelopment and insight into the council’s growing gender pay gap.
‘Drill music can be used for positive change’
For 35 years, Bristol has been home to a charity which lets prisoners create music on the inside. Now, a sister record label is supporting them to launch music careers after release.
30 years since the Hartcliffe riots
Local historian Eugene Byrne explores the role of race, the media and the passage of time in how society views three riots that have taken place in the city.
Residents refusing social housing offers could be removed from council waiting list
A consultation has been launched over a potential major shake-up of how the council allocates housing.
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with captain of Bristol City Women’s Aimee Palmer
The women's Euros are heating up with higher attendances and broadcast figures than ever before. Bristol City's Aimee Palmer talks about growing interest in the women's game and the challenges along the way.
Lack of detail criticised in Western Harbour ‘vision’ to redevelop Cumberland Basin
Half of the homes will be affordable, but there is little detail to engage with at this stage, say councillors.
The Bristol Cable wins funding for ‘The Future of Cities’ solutions series
How can we develop cities fit for the future? Over the next year, the Cable will explore solutions being pioneered here in Bristol and around the world to answer this question.
The Bristol Cable is more than just a newspaper, it's a community of 2,700 people
Bristol’s mayor shouldn’t cherry pick which journalists attend his briefings
Local democracy reporters have been banned from attending Marvin Rees’ press conferences, sparking a boycott from local media outlets.
Share your experiences of living in a high-rise
Do you have a positive story about the social aspects of living in a high-rise apartment building? Are you having problems with crime or antisocial behaviour, or with maintenance in a tower block that’s in disrepair?
The Cable view: Time to build a new political system in Bristol
After voting to scrap the mayoral system, Labour and the Greens have the opportunity to form a progressive alliance. But Bristol’s political culture needs work, too.
Should Bristol be a high-rise city? This series tells the stories of residents of an Easton tower block
‘He should have been removed long ago’
A man who exposed his genitals to women and children in a residential tower block continues to live among his victims.
Fascinating and challenging conversations from characters on big topics facing the city and beyond.
Striking care workers at St Monica’s, with trade union organiser Josh Connor
At a time where each day brings new stories of industrial action, Neil Maggs speaks to Josh Connor, a Unison staffer standing with care workers on the picket line.
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Tom Morris, artistic director of Bristol Old Vic
Neil Maggs kicks off a new podcast series with a chat on theatre, who ‘the arts’ are for and what role the Kings Street institution plays in the city.
Bristol Unpacked Paul Hassan, the community sector leader who says a mayor is best for the city and the vote is ‘self-indulgent’
The last of four episodes in a mini-series dedicated to understanding what’s at stake in Bristol’s upcoming mayoral referendum on 5 May.
Uncovering injustice and wrongdoing
From exclusion zones to convictions: How Bristol’s rough sleepers can be criminalised under controversial notices
The government has promised to scrap the Vagrancy Act, but campaigners fear this long-awaited reform could mean the use of other powers to target homeless people will become more widespread.
Revealed: Parents taking legal action over mistreatment of son at special needs school
A former worker has also shed light on what happened before St Christopher's closed in 2019 and police investigated child cruelty.
Revealed: The Disabled Bristolians waiting months and years to live in accessible homes
Housing adaptations for Disabled people should offer independence – but for many it's a prolonged bureaucratic nightmare.
Race, language and labels: what do people really think about the term ‘BAME’?
The government announced last month it was dropping the problematic term, but is it still useful in certain situations and are diversity initiatives still needed?
‘People are scared’: A Russian who opposes war speaks out on state-controlled media and economic collapse
With the war in Ukraine entering its third week, this is what's happening on the other side of the border.
Watch: The new documentary celebrating Bristol’s inner-city walks
The film profiles a grassroots project called Slow Ways which hopes to get more people walking further – with all the associated benefits.
Bristol Airport expansion case highlights loopholes in national climate policy, say campaigners
Lawyers bringing the anti-expansion case to the High Court want to emphasise that no one is considering the cumulative impact of regional airport expansions.
‘Nobody was talking to people in the Mosque about climate change’
Abdul Malik’s ‘Muslim Guide to Climate Change’ has been recognised by Bristol’s project on community level climate action.
‘It’s what God is asking of me’: Bristol reverend, 80, will risk arrest again to raise awareness of climate crisis
Supporters cheered as Reverend Sue Parfitt had a conviction overturned by a judge.
Bristol History Podcast is dedicated to exploring various aspects of Bristol’s history, hosted by Tom Brothwell. Produced in partnership with the Bristol Cable since April 2018.
Listen: Ann Yearsley, the working class Bristol poet who took on the slave trade
Brycchan Carey, Professor of English at Northumbria University, talks about the life and work of 18th century Bristolian poet and milkwoman, Ann Yearsley.
Listen: Meet Bristol’s ballooning pioneer Don Cameron
Cameron Balloons created the first modern hot air balloon in Western Europe, and it has since become a beloved symbol of the city.
LISTEN: Telling the stories from Bristol LGBTQ people going back 300 years
Andrew Foyle from Outstories Bristol, a volunteer community history group, discusses the stories of LGBTQ people throughout Bristol’s history from the 17th century to the present day.