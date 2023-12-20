Join us
‘A safe space to be shit at sport’

Photography

DUMP FC is a mixed-ability, mixed-gender football group that defines itself as a ‘friendly and safe space to be shit at football’. 

Alexander Turner
Alexander Turner

Equipped with just an IKEA bag full of balls and bibs and an inclusive attitude, this 130-strong group of ‘Desperately Unskilled Mixed Players’ sprang from one social media post requesting other participants to play mixed football. For many, it’s their favourite thing in Bristol, the cornerstone of their week and a welcoming space for them to reappraise themselves, their bodies, and their relationship with sport.  

At first glance a rainswept floodlit astroturf pitch by the Portway makes for an unexceptional sight. But it’s the attitude and ethos that makes the club special to its members. 

“Team sports can be really exclusive if you don’t fit the mould of being sporty and athletic,” says George, one of the organisers. “All the good stuff being in a team sport can give, like camaraderie and shared purpose, feels out of bounds for a lot of people. Here, there’s a proactive approach towards accommodating different abilities.”

These regularly reiterated club values have led to a “social snowballing” in the group – the most competitive aspect is being among the first 20 members to count in every Sunday evening for the following day’s game. “We’ve seen there’s clearly a big appetite for mixed sport that’s accommodating of all shapes, sizes and abilities,” says George. 

Kerrie, whose social media post first got the DUMP ball rolling, would love to see more sports be friendlier and more accessible. “Don’t be afraid if it’s not your speciality – running a football team wasn’t ours,” she says. “Put the plea out there and you will attract people with lots of different skills who can help you. If you want to start your own group of whatever sport, you’ll find people – we did, and we’ve now got this enormous football team.”

A group of mixed gender football players exchange fist bumps at the end of match on an autumnal evening.
A female football player is smiling during an evening football match.
Holly: “I think the fact that it’s football is both really important and not. Lots of people have a very particular relationship with football from a very early age. People establish quite early on who football is for and who football isn’t for. I think that DUMP gives people permission to move in a way that they perhaps have always wanted to, or in a way that they want to regardless of the fact that it’s football.”
Two women celebrate together and punch the air after the football match.
Fra and Harriet: “It’s a safe space where you can play with a whole range of people – there are gay, straight, trans and non binary people that play. It’s a safe place for anyone to come to; as a gay woman it feels very welcoming. I like that there’s no gender divide in the team, and you play with different people every week. There are lots of self-defined ‘open and inclusive’ spaces but I don’t think they always span the ability range in the way that DUMP does.”
A man wearing a hoodie has a beaming smile while playing football under the floodlights.
George: “When people look for a game it’s either do you want to join a men’s team or a women’s team. All of our mates think, why would you choose? We’ve all got friends and half of them are women – why would I just want to play with half my mates when I could play with all of them? Preserving that gender distinction seems a bit arbitrary and pointless.”
Two men joyfully celebrate together after playing a football match. One of them is making a peace sign.
Jay and Caleb are two of the group’s most ‘gifted’ players, although to date neither have been scouted by any rival clubs or appeared on any transfer wishlists.  
Football players watch on as another player breaks forward with the ball.
Read more on: football, photography, sport

