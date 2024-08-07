LIVE: Second Bristol riot expected as far right set to target immigration law centre After the Bristol riot on Saturday, Cable reporters will be live at the scene as counter protesters return to the streets to resist the far right.

Second night of Bristol riots expected as far right return

It is feared that the Bristol riots will continue tonight after the far right brought violence to our city’s streets on Saturday night.

Our reporters Priyanka Raval and Sean Morrison are reporting live from the scene, after their special report into how Bristol protesters resisted the far-right violence on Saturday night. They witnessed violent clashes in Castle Park as police struggled to keep the far-right protesters and counter-protesters apart.

After violent clashes in Castle Park on Saturday, police pushed back far right protesters onto Bristol Bridge.

Then when the far-right rioters were pushed back onto Bristol Bridge by police, they headed to Redcliffe where a number of asylum seekers are living. There were more violent clashes, as anti-fascist demonstrators tried to protect the hotel before the police arrived. Eventually, tensions were diffused amid a heavy police presence.

A total of 17 people so far arrested for their involvement in the Bristol riots, and three people have been charged. This comes in the national context of more than 400 arrests and 120 charges, as police forces have promised to crack down on the violence.

On Saturday, counter protesters far outnumbered the far right

Rumours of a second far-right protest have swirled since the weekend, prompting a counter demonstration to be organised, and businesses and shopfronts in Old Market to close early and boarded up their shop fronts in anticipation of more unrest.

It is expected that the far right will target the offices of immigration lawyers in Old Market, so a counter demo is expected in that area from about 7pm. The police confirmed they’re aware of these plans, but not of a march, as rumoured, in the Stapleton Road area.

For the latest developments, you can read live updates here or follow along on Twitter/X.

3.30pm

In Old Market this afternoon, residents and business owners are preparing a second evening of far-right hatred and violence on Bristol’s streets. People are worried, and shops along West Street are being boarded up. It’s clear, however, that they feel supported by the solidarity shown by activists and the wider community.

Ali, a barber on West Street, says people have been popping into the shop throughout the week to warn about the far right’s plan and to offer advice. He says he watched what happened on Saturday at home on television and was proud to see that so many people standing in solidarity, willing to take a stand against racist hatred.

“I have friends of mine who wanted to go, to come here tonight, but it would not be safe for them. It is important that so many other people, activists, here in Bristol are able to stand up for us, for all communities and say no to these horrible people,” he tells the Cable, as he prepares to close the shop early – its windows already boarded up.

Anni, who runs a Bulgarian supermarket on West Street, tells us she has been amazed by the solidarity Bristol has shown to the targets of the far-right hatred. She’s had a similar experience – activists, people from all over Bristol, dropping by to warn her and show their support.

“I have heard that there will be hundreds of counter-demonstrators tonight, which is amazing. We are worried, of course, it is horrible what is going on,” she says from the shop counter, also preparing to close early. “If people want to protest peacefully, fine, but all this violence is not acceptable. We hope it stays peaceful.”