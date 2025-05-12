Join us
East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood: Good intentions aren’t enough

Opinion

Real climate justice isn’t about green mobility zones or bike lanes—it’s about dignity, equity, and solidarity

Sara Melasecchi
Since January 2022, Bristol City Council has been developing the East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood Scheme (EBLN). In its latest consultation, 1,418 people responded: 760 objected, 427 expressed support.

Despite majority opposition, the council pushed ahead, insisting traffic restrictions were “necessary to support the City Council’s transport objectives.” 

The trial launched in October 2024 across Barton Hill, Redfield, and St George. Since then, community dissatisfaction has been loud, clear, and well documented.

Shift workers with rigid schedules in a city where buses don’t run when they need them. Parents and carers juggling childcare or eldercare, without flexible jobs or supportive employers. Disabled people and those with long-term illnesses who rely on cars for basic mobility. Residents with no cycling experience, no spare cash for a bike, and nowhere safe to store one.

These are the people hit hardest by the scheme. For them, cars aren’t a luxury—they’re a lifeline.

Image of a bus in heavy traffic on Church Road, a potential route for trams in east Bristol (credit: Alexander Turner)
A bus in heavy traffic on Church Road in East Bristol (credit: Alexander Turner)

I’ve spent over two years researching this topic and speaking with affected residents. The phrase they hear most often in response to their concerns is: “But it’s for the environment’s sake.” 

But a scheme demanding people make sacrifices for the sake of the environment while ignoring social issues risks widening inequality. This is what happens when climate policy is shaped by a largely middle-class, white, able-bodied political class. 

Good intentions aren’t enough. And this is why, in my eyes, the EBLN scheme is failing. 

The Just Transition

EBLN isn’t an outlier. Climate policies across the UK increasingly risk being built on systems of inequality—rooted in race, class, gender, and ability.

This is what happens when climate policy is shaped by a largely middle-class, white, able-bodied political class

That’s why the concept of a Just Transition is gaining momentum in activist and academic circles. It’s a call for a shift to a low-carbon future grounded in justice—addressing power imbalances, centring inclusivity, and rejecting the assumption that green policy automatically equals equity. Because it doesn’t.

Mobility schemes like EBLN are often framed as solutions for public health, wellbeing, and “liveability.” But their rollout is often contentious—for good reason.

To understand why, we need to look back. Since the 1950s, cities have become increasingly car-centric. Public transport—especially buses—was defunded and racialised, associated with poverty and decline. Meanwhile, the bicycle, once a working-class necessity, has been rebranded  through active travel policies, as a symbol of middle-class eco-consciousness.

This shift has consequences. Firstly, green mobility projects now prioritise a specific type of cyclist—typically able-bodied, wealthier, and lifestyle-driven. These schemes boost property values and attract investment, benefiting affluent residents and deepening inequality. Active travel infrastructure, in this context, serves to ‘rebrand’ the neighbourhood and make it appealing to new investments. The result? Gentrification pressures, the creation of environmentally privileged enclaves, and the worsening of conditions for lower-income and minority communities.

Secondly, cycling has been rebranded. Once a necessity for those without cars, now framed as a lifestyle choice—an expression of freedom, health, and eco-consciousness. But that image mostly reflects people who choose to cycle, not those who don’t have other choices but to. Meanwhile, those who still rely on cars as a necessity – due to work, care responsibilities, disability, or geography – are often cast as barriers to progress or enemies of the environment. 

Just Transition thinking exposes the darker side of these policies: climate action repackaged to make cities more “competitive,” not more compassionate. In other words, green policies that ignore social realities and instead serve the capitalist logic of urban development.

Revolutionary Solutions

Yes, the council must monitor the impact of the EBLN trial—especially on marginalised groups. And yes, it must learn from this when shaping the next Liveable Neighbourhood scheme in south Bristol, now under consultation.

But right now, I want to speak to you—the reader, wherever you stand on this issue. We need a new kind of environmentalism. One that shifts from personal to shared, communal responsibility.

If you support the EBLN, ask yourself: do you know someone with two jobs, a disability, or long school runs—someone now struggling under this scheme? If so, offer help where you can.

As the graffiti on Church Road puts it: “Comfortable relationships require uncomfortable conversations.”

Start those conversations. Listen to those most negatively impacted. Hear their anger. Learn from it. Because real climate justice isn’t about green mobility zones or bike lanes—it’s about dignity, equity, and solidarity.

That’s what will save the planet—not policies that leave our most vulnerable neighbours behind, and widens divides.

Sara Melassechi is a PhD candidate at UWE. Her research focuses on the East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood.

