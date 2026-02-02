Universal basic income, in simple terms, means the state providing citizens with a bare-bones income that allows them to survive and keep a roof over their head.
It’s an idea that’s been kicking around for decades and periodically makes the news – with famous advocates in recent years including Jeremy Corbyn, Bernie Sanders and even Elon Musk. With artificial intelligence threatening to take people’s jobs and many arguing that our benefits system is not fit for purpose, universal basic income has been seeing a renewed surge in interest – and there’s been a recent long-term trial involving care leavers in Wales.
During January 2026, Bristol councillors passed a motion brought by the Green Party’s Ani Townsend, calling on the council to lobby the government for a universal basic income pilot scheme here. It is suggested this would focus on people in the creative sector – an area that’s getting plenty of attention just now as Bristol bids to be the 2029 UK City of Culture.
This week, we’re speaking to Ani, who represents the Bristol Central ward and has worked for decades as a costume designer and milliner – that’s a hat maker.
We’re asking Ani why it makes sense to give people free money – and why financially supporting the arts sector can help address class inequalities.
With the Greens riding high in polls since leader Zack Polanski made his entrance last year, we’re also getting into the party’s fortunes both locally and nationally – and whether Polanski’s brand of ‘eco-populism’ is what the left needs in the age of Reform. Enjoy…
