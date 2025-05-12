East Bristol’s ‘liveable neighbourhood’: Is this really progress? The Cable has been collecting data since November on how residents of east Bristol feel about the scheme and how it has impacted them so far. Hundreds of people responded to our call out, and their message is clear…

The East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood (EBLN) was designed to make the area safer and encourage active travel like cycling, giving priority to pedestrians over cars to improve the environment locally. Sounds nice, right?

But to finish the job in March – installing planters, bus gates, etc. – the council needed the support of the police and private security. They arrived in the middle of the night to try and avoid protesters who had previously stopped work being done.

The controversy that surrounds the scheme centres on Bristol City Council’s failure to properly consult with residents of the area before making the call on what changes would be made to the streets of Barton Hill, St George and Redfield.

The Cable has been collecting data since November on how residents of East Bristol feel about the scheme and how it has impacted them so far – and the message is clear. Most people (69%) don’t support it, with the highest number of those opposed to the scheme living in Barton Hill, where 77% are against it.

While some respondents have reported that the changes have led to improved general safety for cyclists and pedestrians, others told us that traffic and pollution has got much worse, while some say it’s impacted their ability to get to and from work or even leave their house.

Our data is the result of the Cable’s largest ever callout to readers.

It shows that the council has work to do to ensure the scheme will benefit everyone. They have the time to do that, given that it’s in a trial phase and is set to be reviewed later this year, but will they?

Sara Melasecchi, a researcher whose PhD is focused on the EBLN, says the scheme is an example of climate policies in the UK that risk being built on systems of inequality – rooted in race, class, gender and ability.

“Mobility schemes like the EBLN are often framed as solutions for public health, wellbeing, and “liveability,” she told the Cable. But their rollout, she says, is often contentious for good reason – as they can amount to climate action repacked to make cities more “competitive”, not more compassionate. Read Sara’s opinion piece here.

Below is a round-up of the responses to our call-out. Hover over the different sections of the ‘experience’ and ‘habits’ wheels to see the detailed responses, or use the dropdown menu to break down the findings by area.