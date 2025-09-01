Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Moyah: Sound of survival

MoYah — rapper, Afrofusion artist, activist — sits down with The Cable to trace his journey from Mozambique to Portugal to the UK, and how that path shaped his sound and sense of self

Edition 41
Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Artist and activist MoYah speaks to me via video link from his living room sofa — and from what he tells me, he’s a man in need of a sit-down. The multilingual rapper is just back from performing in Glasgow, with a packed summer of touring ahead. 

Among the music he’s taking on the road is his latest single Tabonga — a party tune full of sax samples and upbeat percussion — which means “thank you” in Ndau, his family’s mother tongue.

It’s a homage to Mozambique, the country he and his family fled as refugees when he was just two years old. “I wanted to celebrate the perseverance, courage and strength of migrant communities,” he tells me.

That sense of gratitude marks a new chapter in MoYah’s journey. For years, he was one half of Native Sun, a soulful hip hop duo he formed with singer-songwriter Sarina Leah. The pair toured 17 countries together, a time he recalls fondly. 

In 2021, he relocated to Bristol. It was a time for reflection, and he emerged anew: formerly Mohammed Yahya, he emerged as MoYah.

His music evolved too. His earlier hip hop tracks, he tells me, were fuelled by anger and urgency. “Now it comes from understanding who my people are — their strength and pride.” 

Released to coincide with Refugee Week in June, Tabonga is deeply autobiographical, reflecting much of what we go on to speak about: personal history, resilience, and the ongoing journey of migration.

From Mozambique to Lisbon 

MoYah was born in Mozambique in 1980, five years after independence from Portuguese colonial rule. “It should have been a time of reimagining,” he says, “but external powers didn’t want to see an African leader in the region.” A brutal 15-year civil war followed. 

MoYah’s single Tabonga celebrates community, joy and resilience.

After his father was imprisoned for his politics, he, along with his mother and two sisters, fled to Portugal as refugees. In Lisbon, they temporarily squatted in an unfinished hospital, which was left abandoned after the fall of António de Oliveira Salazar, one of Europe’s longest-surviving dictators. 

“Our passports said Portuguese, but that didn’t mean we were welcome,” he says. At school, MoYah was the only Black boy. One teacher told his sister that Africans were “three-quarters of a human being.” 

We built what we needed — spaces to be seen and heard, to connect and resist.

His father, once politically active and highly qualified, was pushed into low-paid work. “You couldn’t rise,” MoYah says. “Racism was embedded in education, in work.”

He recalls buzzing neighbourhood parties that brought together people from Portuguese-speaking African countries. Here, food and music came together: matapa made from cassava leaves and grated coconut, mango achar, peri-peri chicken. 

These weren’t just meals, they were a touchstone to his culture. “Mozambican food is some of the best in the world,” he laughs. “We grew up with aunties who were the best cooks, feeding whole parties from tiny kitchens.”

‘Hip hop is the CNN of the ghetto’

At ten, he and his family moved to Ealing, West London. At first, they stayed in a hostel room before moving to a two-room flat. His father worked double shifts. It was here that he found hip hop. Chuck D, Mos Def, Common — their lyrics resonated. “It was the first time I heard something that reflected my reality. Like Chuck D said: ‘hip-hop is the CNN of the ghetto.’” 

He started rapping — underage parties, open mics, scribbling bars on scraps of paper. Then, in 2006, he co-founded Rebel Music, a grassroots artist collective putting on monthly creative events involving music, film, poetry, faith and activism. “We built what we needed — spaces to be seen and heard, to connect and resist.”

Tabonga was filmed in a Bristol flat.

Now based in Bristol, he continues to build. Tabonga was born of this evolution — the beat came first, then the vision: a track that could tell stories of displacement. The video, directed by Nigerian filmmaker Great and shot in a Bristol flat by Patch De Salis, features his family and local migrant communities, celebrating joy and resilience. “We wanted to show the human experience. There’s so much more that connects us.”

The reception has been huge — plays on Mozambican radio and TV, and remix collaborations across Lusophone Africa.

Recently nominated as an IMIX Refugee Ambassador, MoYah is stepping into a new phase — slower, more grounded, but still purposeful. “This is resistance too,” he says. “Joy, food, music, storytelling — that’s what keeps us alive.”

And he’s not finished. “There’s a lot to do,” he says. “There’s strength in our communities. We just need to keep building.”

Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable, and to do that we need more members. Will you help us get there?

Join the Cable today

Read more on: culture, migration, music

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked – from Wigan to LA, via Eastville, with Bristol Northern Soul Club

Neil chats to Bristol Northern Soul Club’s Levanna McLean and Eve Arslett about the scene’s resurgence – and how the Eastville Club has become an unlikely place of pilgrimage

Alex Turner George Colwey Neil Maggs
Alex Turner, George Colwey and Neil Maggs

Music

Blazing the fire: Sound system culture through the generations

Sound system culture arrived with the Windrush Generation and took root in St Paul's and Easton, where speaker stacks became monuments to belonging, resistance, and Black identity.

Adam Quarshie
Adam Quarshie

Features

A group of people dancing together in a nightclub with pink walls

Joy as resistance: Inside the club night changing Bristol’s queer scene

With violence and political hostility towards trans and queer people on the rise, club night Soft Butch has become a vital space for community, connection, and liberation

Roshan De Stone
Roshan De Stone

People Just Do Something

Listen: People Just Do Something – Sound against the system – punk, rave and Dave from Faithless

The guitarist from Faithless joins Priyanka and Isaac to reflect on the political power of music from back in the 80s to today.

George Colwey Priyanka Raval
George Colwey, Priyanka Raval and Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins

Features

A women sits at a desk. On the wall behind are various art works.

After the crowdfunder: how can cultural spaces not just survive, but thrive?

In Bristol and elsewhere, campaigns to safeguard arts venues’ future are commonplace – and regularly smash fundraising targets. But the hard work doesn’t stop there.

Alex Turner
Alex Turner

Features

Olga and Maria at a recent Altered States event

Vladimir, vapes and defending democracy: when the Cable met Pussy Riot in BS3

Celebrating the subversive, we spent an evening with the legendary Russian dissidents to get behind the balaclavas to discuss all things protest.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning