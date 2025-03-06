Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable
Two older women enjoy ice cream and sausage and mash together, at the table of a cafe.

The oldest town in Bristol: photo essay

Photography

Photographer Pitlad takes to the streets of Bedminster to document the changing faces of the neighbourhood

Priyanka Raval
Pitlad and Priyanka Raval

Photo: Pitlad

In 2020, longtime friends Tina and Marilyn sat down for very different lunches at Sunshine Café on East Street in Bedminster. Sausage and mash for the former, an ice cream sundae for the latter.

When local street photographer Pitlad strolled in, the pair readily posed for a snap. “I didn’t fancy mains, see,” Tina explained. “I’m having a long sausage!” Marilyn cheekily chimed in, giving everyone the giggles.

The resulting photo, which was reproduced on the cover of our latest issue, would go on to be his best seller – and hangs proudly in the cafe. It’s a memory made more precious since Marilyn’s passing, and Tina’s battle with dementia.

Since 2018, Pitlad has been documenting the area in his signature style: “reality in all its messy glory”. At the time, he lived in Bedminster, at the intersection of two high streets—and two versions of the city. 

Pete (left) poses with an unsuspecting waste collector.

“I could go left to North Street or right down East Street. And I always went right cus coffee was £1.50 instead of a fiver!” he recalls.

Bristol’s second-largest high street, East Street, has faced decline, its shuttered shops reflecting its neglect. But proposed developments of the area are met wearily by some, fearing a sleigh ride into becoming its gentrified neighbour. 

“Sweet lady, Sunshine regular, Mark’s wife”.

Amid this uncertain future, Pitlad views East Street through a nostalgic lens. “There’s a working-class environment, from when tobacco factories were here. It reminds me of the village I grew up in – there’s a real sense of community and people look out for each other.”

Over the years, Pitlad has built connections with locals, including ‘Six Sugar Joan’, Diane, who sang old classics and gave him Lockets when he had a cold, and numerous other old ladies he says “remind me of my nan”. His photography, he says, shifted from “walk-by” snaps to a long-term, relational approach. “I was humbled by it,” he says. 

Pitlad’s work on East Street captures a city that in many different ways is fading from view. “East Street is the oldest town in Bristol,” he says.

“Jimmy who sells Sky Juice snow cones”.
“A man called Nobby. East Street regular, mainly at the bookies”.
Joan. In Sunshine every day, usually for her fish fingers”.
Diane, who passed away in September.
Unknown young woman with mirror.
“A walk by shot. Nameless”.

Correction: In our 39th print edition, we wrote that Tina, pictured at the top of the page, had passed away. This was incorrect. It was her friend Marilyn who had passed away. We apologise for this mistake.

Read more on: bedminster, gentrification

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Features

Turbo Island: Bristol’s very own ‘Love Island’

From newly-kindled friendships, to flirtations and fireside fumbles, Cable reporter Priyanka spent Valentine's Day gathering love stories from Turbo Island.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Features

Turbo Island got tarmacked, was there a better alternative?

An outpouring of posts eulogising the wonders of Turbo Island poured forth on social media, bemoaning the loss of a “cultural icon”. But what does it mean for Stokes Croft?

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

City

Bedminster’s East Street is changing, but who will benefit?

A cluster of high rises is being built on Bristol’s second-biggest high street. Opinion is split on whether the development will bring new life to the stricken area, or be the final nail in its coffin.

Hannah Vickers
Hannah Vickers

housing Bristol

Some locals are financially benefiting from gentrification in St Pauls. But at a cost.

Crime may be down, and some locals are cashing in but there’s nostalgia for a different St Pauls.

Henry Palmer

City

Ravers rejoice as Blue Mountain re-opens pending major development

“Temporary reprieve” for nightclub until council approves plans student flats in heart of Stokes Croft.

Matty Edwards
Joe Skirkowski and Matty Edwards

Reports

Bristol City Council to look into buying Hamilton House

Social enterprise Coexist were evicted in December, but this could be a lifeline for the Stokes Croft hub.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning