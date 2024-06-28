Join us
VIDEO: What We Want – Bristol’s frontline workers reveal their priorities for the next government

We’re only a few days away from a general election. In a short video series, frontline workers explain how their sector has fared under the Tories – and what changes they want to see.

General Election 2024
Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

As the 2024 general election bears down on us, with the strong likelihood of a change in UK government, what are the key issues that matter to voters?

In this short video series, we ask people working on the frontline how their sector has fared under 14 years of Tory government in the UK.

And just as importantly, what changes do they want to see from the incoming government?

For the first episode, we speak to Cyril Babeev, the chair of Bristol Refugee Rights.

A Russian refugee himself, here he talks about how BRR has coped through the hostile environment, the Rwanda deportation saga – and an increasingly toxic culture war debate around immigration.

In the second video, Simi, a physician associate at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, discusses the intense pressures the NHS faces – and the hard conversations she has to have with patients who can no longer be offered the services they once were.

Read more on: general election 2024, nhs, refugee rights, refugees, video

