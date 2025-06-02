After several episodes getting deep into local politics and the workings of democracy, this week Unpacked takes a detour into an area everyone can enjoy – food – as Neil chats to Bristol’s new high sheriff Kalpna Woolf.
After coming to Southall, west London from India in the 60s as a young child, Kalpna spent 25 years working for the BBC, most of it here in Bristol, rising to become head of production with responsibility for both food and natural history.
Since leaving the Beeb she’s established the 91 Ways social enterprise, on a mission to bring together Bristol’s 91 different language communities through the power of a good meal. How does that work then? Beyond keeping us alive, how does food connect people, and how can that be a force for positivity in our city, where ‘foodie’ culture can also be a force for exclusivity?
Away from edibles, Kalpna Woolf is also founder of the BeOnBoard initiative, which exists to promote diversity in organisations’ boardrooms. The reasons why this is a good idea might seem blindingly obvious – but how can moves in this direction be harnessed to achieve meaningful social justice? And with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes under attack on both sides of the Atlantic, why it so important they get beyond totting up people’s protected characteristics and towards genuine diversity of lived experience?
Beyond these meaty topics, this episode of course also gets to the heart of what exactly a high sheriff does. What is the history of the role and what exactly is the point of it these days? And does it involve wearing “one of those slightly weird robe things”? Do not worry, we’ve got all the answers for you…
Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.
