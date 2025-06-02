Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Listen: Bristol Unpacked – high sheriff Kalpna Woolf on connecting people through food and battling for boardroom diversity

Neil chats to Kalpna Woolf on her journey from west London immigrant kid to BBC head of production, cookbook author and boardroom diversity advocate – as well asking what exactly a high sheriff gets up to.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Alex Turner George Colwey Neil Maggs
Alex Turner, George Colwey and Neil Maggs

After several episodes getting deep into local politics and the workings of democracy, this week Unpacked takes a detour into an area everyone can enjoy – food – as Neil chats to Bristol’s new high sheriff Kalpna Woolf.

After coming to Southall, west London from India in the 60s as a young child, Kalpna spent 25 years working for the BBC, most of it here in Bristol, rising to become head of production with responsibility for both food and natural history.

Since leaving the Beeb she’s established the 91 Ways social enterprise, on a mission to bring together Bristol’s 91 different language communities through the power of a good meal. How does that work then? Beyond keeping us alive, how does food connect people, and how can that be a force for positivity in our city, where ‘foodie’ culture can also be a force for exclusivity?

Away from edibles, Kalpna Woolf is also founder of the BeOnBoard initiative, which exists to promote diversity in organisations’ boardrooms. The reasons why this is a good idea might seem blindingly obvious – but how can moves in this direction be harnessed to achieve meaningful social justice? And with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes under attack on both sides of the Atlantic, why it so important they get beyond totting up people’s protected characteristics and towards genuine diversity of lived experience?

Beyond these meaty topics, this episode of course also gets to the heart of what exactly a high sheriff does. What is the history of the role and what exactly is the point of it these days? And does it involve wearing “one of those slightly weird robe things”? Do not worry, we’ve got all the answers for you…

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable, and to do that we need more members. Will you help us get there?

Join the Cable today

Read more on: culture, diversity, food

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Cable Community News

Illustration showing need for more diversity in the media (credit: @laurence_ware_design)

We’re working to diversify the Cable team. Let’s start with our freelancer base

The Cable exists to challenge the structure of the media, but we are not representative enough of our city. Here’s what we’re doing to change things.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Ideas and Action

Rising up to open opportunities in the arts

Rising Arts Agency is helping young people of colour to break into the cultural sector.

Sandi Dheensa

Cable Community News

Watch: An event to tackle the pale, male and stale media

‘Chat, meet, and action’, an event organised by the Cable is forging a new network to tackle the the lack of diversity in media together.

The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable

Ideas and Action

Watch: Drag Queen Story Time – sequins, glitter and messages of inclusion

Drag queens performed to their toughest audience yet at Parson Street Primary School for World Book Day.

Hannah Vickers
Hannah Vickers

City

Listen: Debating diversity in the media

In December, the Cable brought together members of the local community and media organisations to discuss issues of representation. Listen to the full conversation here...

The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable

Video

Taking on diversity beyond tokens

In December, the Cable brought together members of the local community and media organisations to discuss issues of representation.

Sandi Dheensa
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning